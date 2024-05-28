GASGAS Adds Two High-Revving 2-Strokes to 2025 Motocross Line-Up!

New MC 150 and MC 300 models complete the improved range of motocross machines

One year on from launching an all-new generation of motocross machinery, GASGAS is spicing things up once again with a revitalised line-up that includes two new 2-stroke models for 2025. Existing bikes across both ranges now feature revised frames, engine mounts, swingarms, suspension settings and linkages to make sure each one is even more fun to ride.

New and improved GASGAS dirt bikes revealed for 2025

Huge choice of models means there’s something for everyone

Available in dealers from July onwards

Riders ask, GASGAS delivers! That’s right 2-stroke fans, GASGAS has introduced an MC 150 and an MC 300 to its motocross line-up! By expanding the offering, GASGAS really does now have a bike for everyone – from beginner to pro and every rider in between. The little MC 150 uses the foundations of the super-popular MC 125 but takes power – and more importantly – torque to a crazy new level for such a small capacity dirt bike.

The same can be said for the MC 300, which is based on the versatile MC 250. Offering up plenty of power, it’ll be the super useable torque curve that 2-stroke fanatics are going to love most about the MC 300! Both bikes are built using the same high-quality components found on all GASGAS motocross models for 2025. Such as the revised frame design…

Removing a little material around the upper shock mount and reducing thickness at the front end of the frame has resulted in the new motocross range shedding some weight for 2025 – 300 grams in total. These revisions significantly improve handling – especially when entering corners – without sacrificing any straight-line stability. New engine mounts further refine the frame’s flex characteristics, with revised suspension settings introduced to complement the chassis changes and help elevate the riding experience.

A stronger air intake sleeve prevents flex to maintain maximum airflow. At the rear of each bike, the swingarm is updated to enhance the durability of the chain slider, which is made from a more hard-wearing material to boost longevity. The suspension linkage now uses new, lower friction SKF seals to allow the WP Suspension rear shock to perform at its best, with a smaller linkage bolt reducing weight and playing a part in delivering the refined flex characteristics from the updated chassis.

Technical Highlights

Revised frame – Re-engineered for improved cornering while remaining stable at speed

Re-engineered for improved cornering while remaining stable at speed New engine mounts – Now with cut-outs for improved chassis flex

Now with cut-outs for improved chassis flex New SKF linkage seals and smaller bolt – Leads to a smoother shock performance and saves weight

Leads to a smoother shock performance and saves weight New suspension settings – Adapted to complement all of the chassis updates

Adapted to complement all of the chassis updates New graphics – With GASGAS in bold black letters for a fresh twist on usual signature styling

With GASGAS in bold black letters for a fresh twist on usual signature styling New intake snorkel – A stronger design prevents air deformation for maximum power at all times

A stronger design prevents air deformation for maximum power at all times New fuel tank support – Holds the tank securely in place and prevents frame wear

Holds the tank securely in place and prevents frame wear Updated die-cast aluminum swingarm – Low in weight, strong and lightly machined to improve the durability of the chain slider

Low in weight, strong and lightly machined to improve the durability of the chain slider Updated rear brake pedal and caliper – Improving durability for continued performance

Improving durability for continued performance WP XACT front fork with AER technology – Adjustable by hand and features a hydrostop to take the sting out of heavy landings

Adjustable by hand and features a hydrostop to take the sting out of heavy landings WP XACT rear shock – Light and offering 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock is designed for maximum comfort and performance

Light and offering 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock is designed for maximum comfort and performance Aluminum subframe – Strong, reliable and plays a vital role in improved ergonomics and handling

Strong, reliable and plays a vital role in improved ergonomics and handling All-red bodywork – Featuring large contact areas allowing improved grip and ultimate control

Featuring large contact areas allowing improved grip and ultimate control Hour metre – Helps to make sure all riders stay on top of maintainence

Helps to make sure all riders stay on top of maintainence Forged triple clamps – Featuring a steering stem engineered to offer the perfect amount of flex for maximum comfort

Featuring a steering stem engineered to offer the perfect amount of flex for maximum comfort High-performance BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch system – As close as you can get to maintenance-free, ensuring consistency and performance at all times

As close as you can get to maintenance-free, ensuring consistency and performance at all times BRAKTEC brakes – Brake discs and calipers unique to GASGAS

Brake discs and calipers unique to GASGAS NEKEN handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum for durability and comfort, featuring large bar pad and bar bend unique to GASGAS

Made from high-strength aluminum for durability and comfort, featuring large bar pad and bar bend unique to GASGAS Footpegs – Bigger is better, keeping feet planted in all conditions

Bigger is better, keeping feet planted in all conditions Throttle Body Injection with pre-mix for 2-strokes – Throttle Body Injection means the motors run clean, crisp and create strong power throughout the rev range

Throttle Body Injection means the motors run clean, crisp and create strong power throughout the rev range Electronic exhaust control for 2-strokes – Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the electronic powervalve helps create maximum power

Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the electronic powervalve helps create maximum power Unified motor position – All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to ensure each bike handles like a dream

All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to ensure each bike handles like a dream Map Select Switch – With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, quickshifter and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customise performance. Two different maps available on MC 250 and MC 300. Standard fitment on MC 125, optional on other models

With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, quickshifter and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customise performance. Two different maps available on MC 250 and MC 300. Standard fitment on MC 125, optional on other models Connectivity Unit Offroad and GPS sensor – Available as Technical Accessories for all 4-strokes, once paired with a smartphone and the GASGAS+ app, riders can easily personalise engine performance and so much more

Full 2025 motocross model line-up: MC 125, MC 150, MC 250, MC 300, MC 250F, MC 350F and MC 450F.

The 2025 GASGAS motocross range will be available in Authorised GASGAS dealers from July onwards. Full model pricing below.

MC 125 2025 £8,299 MC 150 2025 £8,599 MC 250 2025 £8,999 MC 300 2025 £9,399 MC 250F 2025 £9,199 MC 350F 2025 £9,699 MC 450F 2025 £10,199

Check out the GASGAS Factory Racing Riders’ reactions to the new bikes here!

For more information about the 2025 GASGAS motocross range, head to the GASGAS UK website here. Riders are encouraged to contact their local Authorised GASGAS Dealer to find out more.