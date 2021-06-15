Gasgas Expand Dirt Bike Line-up For 2022

We’ve got new models for 2022, but our goal remains the same – to continue delivering performance offroad motorcycles for those who love to ride! We’re super-proud of the bikes we launched just under a year ago, but we’re going a little bigger for 2022, adding three new motocross machines to ensure we offer the most comprehensive dirt bike line-up there is! For kids, we’ve introduced a small wheel MC 85. For adults – the big kids – we’ve launched a new MC 250 2-stroke together with the MC 350F 4-stroke, strengthening our awesome range of dirt bikes. All new bikes will be available from October, all others are available now!

GASGAS unveil 18 performance motocross, enduro, and cross country bikes for 2022

New motocross bikes bridge the gaps between models

Explore the full range at your local dealer now!

Giving the next generation of motocross stars a bike that bridges the gap between our MC 65 and MC 85, our new small wheel MC 85 is the perfect choice for mini racers working their way up the ranks. With a carefully designed chassis that accommodates its smaller wheels, the bike ensures uncompromised handling and performance, and is ready to shred with a simple prod of the kick starter.

We ticked all the boxes when it came to building what we believe is the ultimate 250cc 2-stroke motocross bike, our MC 250. With an engine that boasts tons of torque down low together with ample power up top, with WP XACT Suspension it soaks up bumps and jumps no matter how hard or fast a rider hits them. And let’s not forget its mechanical simplicity and low running costs. Built for 2-stroke fans and unbelievably competitive in the hands of serious racers, everyone will enjoy an incredible experience on the MC 250.

Saving the best ’til last as some would say, our MC 350F is the third and final motocross bike we’ve added to our line-up. With strong, usable power and nimble handling, it’s a bike designed for fun-filled weekends at the track with your buddies. The bike is super-lightweight and for those who dare to twist the throttle that little bit harder, it’s fearlessly fast too!

New models aside, our 2022 dirt bike range is packed with seriously capable, seriously fun motocross, enduro and cross country models. With a total of nine amazing motocross bikes to choose from, when it comes to our enduro machines, we’re sticking to the four models we know riders love and trust. Each delivering incredible performance and reliability, our enduro line-up includes all of the most popular displacements. Be it one of our 2-stroke or 4-stroke bikes, now is the time to get on a GASGAS and hit the trails.

For US-based riders only, we’re also adding an EX 250. Fans of cross country riding will enjoy the bike’s lightweight, 2-stroke simplicity, as well as benefitting from EFI technology as standard, for longer rides between refueling stops and reduced emissions. The new EX 250 sits pretty next to its slightly bigger brother, the EX 300, and completes our cross country range, which also includes three awesome 4-stroke models. We now offer a bike for riders of all abilities, each delivering a playful riding experience that’s simply off the scale.

To get the most from of our exciting line-up of offroad bikes, we also offer a full range of GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel. For those looking to protect, improve and customize their MC, EC, or EX machines, our extensive catalogue of Technical Accessories includes just about everything needed, from wheels to exhaust systems, triple clamps to hand guards. Our collection of riding apparel delivers protection and comfort with style, and features clothing designed specifically for motocross, enduro, and cross country with head-to-toe solutions for both kids and adults!

Check out the full catalogue of Technical Accessories and Apparel here.

Almost all of our offroad range will be available at your local dealership right now, while the MC 250, MC 350F and small wheel MC 85 will arrive shortly after in October. Availability may differ from country to country.