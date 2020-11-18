Gasgas Motorcycles Head For The Bright Lights Of Moto3

Putting two wheels onto the asphalt for the first time ever GASGAS is stepping into the international road racing spotlight with Aspar Moto3 team

Taking another historic step forward, we’re expanding our global racing program for 2021 and going road racing for the first time ever! From trial to enduro and rally, to MXGP and US Supercross, and now top-flight international road racing, we’re excited to be starting a thrilling, and historic, new project as we team up with Jorge Martinez and his Aspar Moto3™ squad for our official entry into the 2021 FIM Moto3™ World Championship. And we can’t wait!

GASGAS Motorcycles go international road racing for the first time ever!

Team to be managed by Jorge Martinez’ Aspar Team

Official team riders Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara

Our entry into international road racing will be a first for GASGAS – something never done before, but a move we believe will further underline and expand our impressive motorsport credentials. While we’re all about offroad as far as our production bikes are concerned, competing in Moto3™ will allow us to increase awareness of GASGAS on a global basis.

So why Moto3™, why Aspar and why now? Well, timing, as they say, is everything! We believe now is the right time for us to broaden our horizons and put ourselves out there, onto the asphalt. Moto3™ has a youthful energy about it, which fits perfectly with GASGAS and partnering with Aspar Team, well, what better way is there to arrive in Moto3™? We’re a brand with a proud Spanish heritage, they’re a successful Spanish team, which will have Spanish riders competing against the world’s best. It’s a perfect fit.

With Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara competing on their RC 250 GP machines (that’s a computer generated image our concept bike at the top of this release) we’re excited to see what our two young guns can do as they sink their teeth into the 2021 Moto3™ championship. Fully focused on success, we’ll also be making sure our riders have plenty of fun away from the races, staying active and experiencing what it’s like to GET ON THE GAS! on our offroad bikes!

Hubert Trunkenpolz – CMO KTM AG: “GASGAS are a legendary brand that is built on a passion for competition, with a proud Spanish personality that is daring and vibrant. GASGAS today also stand for high-performance, allowing riders to enjoy joining the action with the best machinery. Considering all of these points, it is absolutely fitting that GASGAS look to the Moto3™ World Championship as an exciting new series in which to go racing and also in which to promote the brand, outside of the offroad disciplines it is well known for. This is an exciting, and fitting, new chapter for GASGAS Motorcycles.”

Pit Beirer, GASGAS Motorsports Director: “We’re really excited to introduce GASGAS Motorcycles into international road racing and firmly believe it will both strengthen the brand and open it up to a worldwide audience. There is also no better place than the Moto3™ World Championship, as the category represents the first step on the MotoGP™ ladder – it’s the perfect proving ground when it comes to selecting and nurturing new rider talent. With the extremely successful Aspar Team managing the brand’s arrival, we’re really looking forward to seeing our distinctive GASGAS bikes out on track at the first race of the 2021 season.”

Jorge Martinez – Aspar Team manager: “To carry the GASGAS name into the Moto3™ World Championship is a very important moment, both for myself personally and for this team. As a proud Spanish team, to be the first to work with a brand with such strong Spanish roots, to take it into the highest level of international road racing, is very, very special. 2021 is looking to be an extremely exciting season for us! Of course, we hope to continue the exceptional run of form we have enjoyed during the 2020 season and together with our two strong riders, Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara, we are focused on immediately fighting for podiums and taking the GASGAS brand onto the world stage.”

About Aspar Team

The Aspar team was founded by four times world champion Jorge ‘Aspar’ Martinez almost 30 years ago. The team has 95 race victories and 304 podiums since it started racing back in 1992. Initially finding success in the former 125cc category, where they won four world championships between 2006 and 2011 thanks to the efforts of four different riders, the team then participated in Moto3™, Moto2™ and MotoGP™ categories before settling on Moto2™, Moto3™ and MotoE™ from 2019 onwards. During the 2020 season, the Aspar team has forged a successful campaign with Albert Arenas. Enjoying victory at the season-opening event in Qatar, he has since claimed three Grand Prix wins and five podiums and has sat at the top of the series standings during almost the entire season.

About GASGAS Motorcycles

GASGAS are proud to have a colorful, Spanish character and we’re committed to being the brand that puts fun back into riding. Daring, capable, vibrant and inviting, GASGAS offer a range of performance motorcycles that under PIERER Mobility AG group ownership benefit from an established and proven high-performance technical platform. GASGAS are down to earth, approachable, full of energy, and focused on enabling riders to enjoy the simple pleasure of riding.

