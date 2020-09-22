Gasgas Motorcycles Launch 2021 Offroad Line-up

Exciting all-new motocross, enduro and cross country bikes join established trial models in 19-bike-strong 2021 GASGAS offroad range.

Let’s get on the gas! Presenting our complete line-up of performance offroad motorcycles, GASGAS Motorcycles are pleased to announce the global availability of all our new generation 2021 motocross, enduro and cross country models together with updated trial machines. From our smallest 2-stroke motocross bike, the MC 50, to our largest 4-stroke cross country model, the awesome EX 450F, all of our bikes will be available from GASGAS dealers worldwide.

Since GASGAS became a part of the PIERER Mobility Group, we’ve worked tirelessly to reactivate the brand. Ensuring all bikes deliver vibrant styling, the latest technology and ease-of-use, we’ve established a 19-bike-strong range of no-nonsense, user-friendly, performance offroad motorcycles.

All benefiting from the ‘group’s’ robust, high-performance technical base, each one of our bikes embraces a distinct Spanish style as we continue to celebrate the rich and proud heritage GASGAS has in trial competition and enduro racing. With improved levels of dealer network coverage, service and support, our goal is to encourage all riders to join in on the action and get on the gas!

2021 unquestionably marks the start of an exciting new chapter for GASGAS Motorcycles. To further support the launch of our full range of offroad motorcycles, we’re thrilled to announce our plans to go racing in the U.S. as we join forces with a hugely respected name in the supercross/motocross paddock. We’re super pleased to announce the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team, which will contest the 2021 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships in the 250cc and 450cc divisions.

Motocross

We might be the new guys but we’re bringing fresh energy to the MX scene. With a complete range of motocross bikes, our no-nonsense approach to performance means all of our models deliver proven technology, vibrant styling and an overall simplicity that invites riders to unite in the dirt. Enjoying fun-filled muddy weekends riding and racing with friends is what our MC 125, MC 250F and MC 450F motocross bikes are all about.

Minis

We want to make sure kids have fun too! Rejuvenated and focused on an exciting new future, our expanded model range features four GASGAS minis, designed for kids aged four to 15 years. With three high-revving, fun-filled 2-strokes, our MC 50, MC 65 and MC 85 allow riders to unite in the dirt, confident of having the very best bikes. Our all-electric MC-E5 is super quiet and super fun – a fully-fledged, quick-charging competition bike that benefits from zero emissions and almost zero sound. The GASGAS mini range ensures no-nonsense performance, bikes that are built to excite and encourage youngsters to develop new skills.

Trial

We’re all about trial! And always will be, even if things are a little different now. Improving and strengthening a well-established line-up of innovative, class-leading bikes, we’re fully focused on continuing our involvement in the sport where it all started for GASGAS. We’re offering the same great 125cc, 250cc, 280cc and 300cc bikes, but now with drastically improved levels of access, service and support. It’s that simple. Trusted and loved by riders all across the world, the GASGAS TXT RACING and TXT GP line-ups remain fun, exciting and easy-to-use.

Enduro

The thrill of offroad riding has long been at the heart of GASGAS. That’s why our Euro 5 compliant EC line-up is focused on ensuring fun and putting serious enduro bikes into the hands of riders who love offroad racing. Our complete range of 2-stroke and 4-stroke bikes all feature the latest technologies and celebrate our unique Spanish heritage and enduro know-how. Utilizing a well-proven performance platform, our EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F and EC 350F enduro bikes are all about no-nonsense riding enjoyment.

Cross Country

Because dirt bike fun shouldn’t be about compromises or limited to just motocross and enduro. Recognizing the need for dedicated cross country models, our EX 300, EX 250F, EX 350F and EX 450F line-up sits shoulder-to-shoulder with our MC and EC models to offer playful, energetic offroad performance. Designed to meet the needs of woods racers both young and old, they all offer proven credentials for a whole lot of fun!

Technical Accessories and Apparel

Together with our exciting new line-up of performance offroad bikes, we are also launching a full range of GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel. Great looking gear that delivers protection, comfort and style, we’ve got motocross, enduro, trial, cross country and mini riders and racers covered! For those looking to protect, improve and customize their MC, EC, EX or TXT machines, our extensive range of Technical Accessories includes just about everything needed, from wheels to exhaust systems, triple clamps to hand guards.

GET ON THE GAS!

2021 marks the start of an exciting new chapter for GASGAS Motorcycles. Underlining our commitment to re-energizing and reactivating the brand is the slogan GET ON THE GAS! So much more than just a playful slogan, these four special words run deep within GASGAS. It’s what we stand for, and a permanent reminder of the joy of riding dirt bikes. GASGAS was founded by riders and remains a brand for riders. We embrace those who enjoy the challenge and who encourage others to challenge themselves. For us, it’s about having fun, dreaming big but not forgetting the simple pleasure of riding with your buddies. We believe in positivity, energy, determination, and embrace playful camaraderie. For us it’s about being a part of our amazing offroad community.

All GASGAS 2021 models are now available worldwide from authorized GASGAS Motorcycles dealers. Availability may differ from country to country.

We’ve also re-launched GASGAS.com All-new and super easy to navigate, the site is home to all of our latest product and racing news. Featuring detailed information on each and every one of our motocross, enduro, cross country and trial bikes, there are also lots of exciting products to discover in our Technical Accessories and Apparel sections.



