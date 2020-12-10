The FIM is delighted to announce that GBRacing’s crankcase protection, the now famous secondary engine covers has been awarded the first ever ‘FIM Quality Product Label’ as recently launched by the FIM, aiming to endorses the highest level products and services both on and off the track, and that will benefit every-day road riders as well as those that race at either amateur or professional levels.

GBRacing has been committed to the FIM Programmes for the past 11 years, with its crankcase protection achieving and maintaining the high standards required to attain this prestigious award. Constant product development working alongside world championship-winning teams in World Superbike, Moto2 and World Endurance has played a huge part in ensuring that GBRacing products are thoroughly tested at the very highest level of production motorcycle racing.

This trickle-down effect of this development, together with the assurance of the FIM Quality Product Label, is that all riders, from road bike commuters and avid track day enthusiasts to keen club racers, can benefit from the same top quality parts as used by some of the world’s best teams and riders.

In addition to having to meet the fundamental product standards set out, the new FIM Quality Product Label award process also takes into account other aspects such as company ethical standards including business practices and environmental responsibility. This is something that GBRacing is proud to have achieved, having made changes to various working practices in an effort to reduce waste and encourage recycling. The Ride Green-inspired ZERO-e project also proved a great success, reducing GBRacing’s energy usage at numerous race circuits both in the UK and in Europe.

Graham Banks, founder and managing director of GBRacing said: “This is a great reward for the GBRacing team who put in so much hard work behind the scenes to make sure that every part we produce works for every bike. Just as we are very proud to have been chosen by a number of factory racing teams, it is a great honour to continue our long association with the FIM and to have attained the new FIM Quality Product Label. With some exciting plans in place for the further development of GBRacing, we are already looking forward to the 2021 racing season.”

Fabio Muner, FIM Marketing & Communication Director added: “GBRacing is a long-term partner with them having first joined the initial FIM programme back in 2009. Today they have become the very first company to be awarded with the new FIM Quality Product Label. The fact that a high-quality brand like GBRacing continues its commitment to our programme demonstrates the commercial value and importance of having products approved by the FIM for the motorcycle accessories market. Being awarded with the new FIM Quality Product Label also represents a real positioning advantage, which will be recognised by customers when they make their next purchase. We look forward to applying our label to their products and packages starting from 2021.”

For more information on GBRacing visit gbracing.eu/

