Gbracing Bmw S1000rr 2019/20 Frame Protectors

Developed in collaboration with our supported BMW teams in both WorldSBK and BSB, this new product has been thoroughly tested and is now ready for the retail market.

Designed to protect the vulnerable upper frame spars on the 2019/20 BMW S1000RR, the GBRacing frame protectors are ideal for safeguarding the painted finish from gravel damage whilst reducing the severity of any impact damage.

While functionality is always at the forefront of any new GBRacing product brief, each frame protector has been designed to be cosmetically-pleasing, and in keeping with the BMW frame shape, making it an attractive addition and perfect for covering any pre-existing marks.

Each frame protector is easy to fit and comes with full instructions.

This new product is available as individual, right or left handed parts or as a set of two.

Pricing as below:

UK* / USA / Europe Left or right hand side: £34.97 / $46.62 / €35.26 Above as a set: £69.94 / $93.25 / €70.52 *UK prices include VAT

For more information on GBRacing visit gbracing.eu/