Gbracing Extends Its Brake Lever Guard Range

Following the success of the race-spec GBRacing brake lever guard, its unique design and bespoke sizing options making it a hit with race teams at every level from grassroots club racing to the World Superbike Championship, GBRacing is excited to launch the first products from a new brake lever guard range designed for standard, road-going sportsbikes.

Track day riders — and even some racers — prefer to keep the standard, OE handlebars so a new range of products hit the drawing board earlier this year.

After several months of testing, GBRacing is happy to announce that the same strong, highly effective brake lever guard is now available for a range of standard BMW, Honda and Yamaha handlebars. Easy to fit, secure and needing no modifications to the standard parts, this new GBRacing brake lever guard has been created with safety at the forefront of its design along with convenience and simplicity.

With more products to follow for other manufacturers such as Kawasaki and Suzuki as GBRacing’s engineers progress and evolve their designs, GBRacing is excited to be able to provide its road and track day customers with the same high quality parts developed and used by its British and World Superbike technical partners.

As with all GBRacing products, each component is available to buy separately to keep replacement costs and waste to a minimum.

Click for full range of GBRacing brake lever guards

All parts are available now from the GBRacing dealer network and from www.gbracing.eu

Pricing as below (UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

BMW S1000RR 2009-2021

£64.92 / $86.56 / €65.46

Honda CBR600RR 2007-21

CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR-R (all models)

£62.86 / $83.81 / €63.38

Yamaha YZF-R1 2006-21

YZF-R6 2006-2020

£62.86 / $83.81 / €63.38

