Gbracing Launches New Bmw And Aprilia Products

GBRacing protection for two more European motorcycles is now available. Developed and redesigned in keeping with the latest evolution of BMW’s adventure-sports machine, the incredibly versatile S1000XR, and Aprilia’s most recent iteration of its flagship sports machine, the exotic RSV4.

Each set of secondary engine covers have been created bespoke to each motorcycle to provide the ultimate in crash protection while remaining sympathetic to each machine’s unique styling and aesthetics.

Knowledge gained over several years from the racing versions of each model means the customer can be confident of world-class engine protection with GBRacing remaining the number one choice of WorldSBK and British Superbike teams for over a decade, making GBRacing the world’s number one engine protection brand.

All parts — right down to the bolts — can be bought individually or as a complete set, meaning not only is GBRacing the most effective motorcycle protection on the market, it’s the most cost-effective, too.

All parts are available now from the GBRacing dealer network and from www.gbracing.eu

