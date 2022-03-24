Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

GBRacing has released a full set of protective secondary engine covers for the latest generation Yamaha MT-09.

New engine architecture to give an increase in both cubic capacity and performance was a key part of the first major revision to the hugely popular Yamaha triple since its launch in 2013.

Yamaha’s 2021 revamp also afforded GBRacing the opportunity to produce a completely new engine cover set comprising of alternator, clutch, pulse and water pump covers.

The same 890cc three-cylinder engine is used in the FZ-09, Tracer and Scrambler, adding four new Yamaha models to GBRacing’s constantly expanding product range.

These new Yamaha models bring GBRacing’s total secondary engine cover range to over 140 models across 13 different manufacturers.

Constant development using data and lessons learned from world championship racing and investment in new engineering capabilities, together with advances in GBRacing’s patented composite, has delivered improvements in all areas of GBRacing secondary engine covers from durability and resilience to finish.

Having recently repurposed the original GBRacing factory in Barnet to specialise in hand-finishing smaller components to cope with increased customer demand, this is the first set of covers to be designed, prototyped and produced exclusively at GBRacing’s new purpose-built facility in Baldock, Hertfordshire, using the very latest, state-of-the-art five-axis CNC milling machines.

All parts are available to order now.

