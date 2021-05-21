This weekend (May 21-23) will see GBRacing and its ZERO-e solar-powered sustainability project return to Europe to support the myriad teams racing across all classes in the World Superbike championship.

GBRacing has been proud to supply its world class, FIM Quality Product rated motorcycle protection products to no fewer than seven World Superbike champions, four World Supersport champions and three World Supersport 300 champions. The UK firm’s success at home is even greater, with 11 British Superbike championship winners and more than 80% of the British Superbike paddock trusting GBRacing to protect their racing machines across all classes.

While continuing to support the British Superbike Championship, in 2020, with so much uncertainty over Brexit, GBRacing wanted to show its commitment to its European partners both on and off the race track. With the pandemic changing the face of world sport as the season was due to start, the team were forced to adapt to a different plan with the support truck spending more time in Europe to help control the spread of the virus. The Mercedes Actros soon became project manager, Tim Banks’, second home, and with it a raft of improvements were made for the 2021 season, including a 25% increase in solar panels along with 50% more battery capacity to ensure 100% off-grid living even in difficult weather conditions.

GBRacing founder and managing director, Graham Banks said:

“We’ve always wanted to be in a position to be able to support both British and World Superbikes and the opportunity to do so last year just happened to coincide with Brexit. Above all, we wanted to put political views aside and confirm GBRacing’s commitment to its European partners, many of whom have become good friends over the years.

“The pandemic scuppered some of our promotional plans, and while we missed the crowds and the opportunity to showcase our ever-expanding range of motorcycle protection, it has helped us to continue to develop our products directly with the factory teams to a higher level. There’s no better feedback than from the world’s best racing engineers working with the world’s fastest riders.

“Everyone at GBRacing is a massive fan of racing so we really hope the crowds can come back soon. We’re under no illusions that we’re in for another difficult year with ever-changing rules, staff forced to quarantine, etc. But the pay-off is we are able to continue to innovate and develop our products to the highest standards.”