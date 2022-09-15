Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

As part of GBRacing’s ongoing commitment to deliver the same high-quality, race-spec parts as enjoyed by our supported teams in world championship racing to every customer, the Hertfordshire firm is excited to announce its first product in collaboration with legendary bolt-maker, Pro-Bolt.

Accurately machined to perfectly fit GBRacing’s famous secondary engine covers, the same lightweight, high-quality titanium bolts as used by current World Superbike champions, Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK, can now be purchased as a complete kit for the 2015-2022 Yamaha YZF-R1.

More bike-specific kits will become available in the near future — information will be made available on the GBRacing website and across its social media channels in the coming months.

As with all GBRacing hardware and accessories, titanium bolts are also available to purchase individually, keeping costs down and providing convenience for professional race technicians and amateur enthusiasts alike.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

