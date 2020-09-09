Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the state of California and the uncertainty of conducting events with public attending, MotoAmerica and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca officials announced today that the entire Laguna Seca Recreation Area will be closed to visitors during the GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike SpeedFest at Monterey, October 23-25.

Limited access to pre-sold camping areas within the Laguna Seca Recreation Area will be available. Access to the paddock, however, will regrettably be restricted to race teams, officials and support personnel to ensure a safe and healthy environment. General admission to the park will be closed to the public, October 23-25, due to the race and state health mandate.

On-track activity will include the full MotoAmerica Superbike Series racing schedule, including the Drag Specialties King Of The Baggers alongside the Heritage Cup, featuring CSRA Vintage Superbikes.

Unfortunately, the Speedfest Hillclimb, Classic Cycle Motorcycle Show, presented by Shark Squad Motorcycle Attorneys, and the Motorcycle Swap meet will be postponed to 2021.

For race fans who already have purchased tickets, please contact MotoAmerica ticketing at tickets@motoamerica.com for a full refund or credit and price protection to the 2021 race that will be held July 9-11.

While the event is closed, individuals who have pre-purchased camping will be permitted to enter the Laguna Seca Recreation Area to stay in their campsite. The main Monterey-Salinas Highway entrance will be the only entry being used, and all campers will be required to check-in.

“There is a Mandatory Directive from the Governor of California that states that spectators are not allowed at events like ours, so we have no choice but to follow that directive,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Unfortunately, this is the hand we’ve been dealt. We will, however, make the most of it and continue to put on a great show for our television and MotoAmerica Live+ audience while knowing that, going forward, we will be able to deliver the motorcycle festival we were hoping for in 2021. With Laguna Seca being the final round of our series, champions will be crowned and we look forward to a great weekend of racing and celebrating those accomplishments.”

According to John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the ongoing calls with Rainey and MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland have been productive in discussing how the race can be held without fans in the grandstands and hillsides.

“We are very pleased that Wayne and Chuck want to continue with the race, even if it means only a television audience, as opposed to cancelling it entirely,” said Narigi. “Be assured the track will look pristine and ready for MotoAmerica riders as they continue reeling in championship points.”

