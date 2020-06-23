GEICO Motorcycle To Partner MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest At Monterey

MotoAmerica is proud to announce that GEICO Motorcycle will be the title sponsor of the GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey, round nine of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, October 23-25.

“To say we are excited about our Speedfest event at Laguna would be an understatement,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Adding GEICO Motorcycle as a multi-year title sponsor makes our event even bigger and more prestigious. In addition to the MotoAmerica Superbike Series round at Laguna, we are hosting a true Speedfest in Monterey with a ton of off-track activity to go along with virtually non-stop on-track action. This will be a one-of-a-kind event on the west coast, and we are certainly looking forward to putting on a great show and we welcome GEICO Motorcycle as the title sponsor.”

GEICO, which is headquartered in Maryland, currently insures more than 28 million vehicles and offers insurance on virtually all motorcycles – from cruisers to sportbikes and everything in between.

“The depth of riders coming to this year’s MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey is outstanding, and as the title sponsor GEICO is ecstatic to be a part of this great weekend,” said Keith Slonski, Director of Marketing for GEICO Motorcycle. “And the addition of MotoAmerica’s Heritage Cup, featuring vintage bikes from past eras, makes this year more special to us.”

For the complete 2020 MotoAmerica Series schedule, click HERE

To purchase tickets for any of the 2020 series round, click HERE

For information on how to watch the 2020 MotoAmerica Series, click HERE