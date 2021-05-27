GEICO To Back MotoAmerica Championship Season As Official Partner In Three-Year Agreement.

Insurance Giant Will Also Be Title Sponsor Of The GEICO Motorcycle Speedfest Of Monterey, July 9-11

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is proud to announce that GEICO, one of the country’s leading insurance companies, is on board as an official partner of the MotoAmerica Championship through the 2023 season.

In addition to being an official partner of the MotoAmerica Championship, GEICO will also be the title sponsor of the GEICO Motorcycle Speedfest Of Monterey, July 9-11 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Photo by Brian J. Nelson.

In addition to its series sponsorship, GEICO will also return as the title sponsor of the GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest of Monterey, July 9-11, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Tickets are available for this marquee event, which will welcome the return of fans after taking place in front of only TV cameras in 2020.

“GEICO’s partnership shows their belief in MotoAmerica and road racing, as well as support for motorcycling in general,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “We also look forward to having GEICO as the title sponsor of our event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. After racing without fans last year, this year promises to more than make up for that. Stay tuned for information on what we have planned for Laguna as it’s going to be a spectacular event for our fans in attendance.”

“GEICO has a long history of supporting motorcycle racing,” said Bill Brower, assistant vice president of marketing for GEICO. “This year, we are excited to increase our commitment to the entire MotoAmerica race series and maintain the title sponsorship role for the Laguna Seca round. The MotoAmerica Series brings out the best in road racing.”

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

April 30-May 2 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pitt Race Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

