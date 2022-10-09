Gennai claimed his maiden WorldSSP300 win. He finished 0.831s ahead of the 2022 WorldSSP300 Champion.

“Finally, I go home with first position. We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time! I’m so happy because for the five last lap I was in P20. It’s difficult to overtake the riders in front but in the last two laps, I take slipstream and managed to get the win. I don’t have words… I’m so happy. This is a present for Steeman. Stay strong!”

P2 – Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team)

Newly crowned Champion Diaz concluded his 2022 second with second place, claiming his 12th podium in the category.

“This season was very difficult. I started with two podiums and I finish with a podium. We’ve been consistent all season. Today, the race was difficult. The last two laps were crazy. I’m very happy to finish in second place for my last race. Thanks to my team. Thanks to everyone!”

P3 – Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha)

Vannucci claimed his third podium place of the 2022 season, the first time he has stood on the podium but didn’t win the race.

“It was fantastic battle in Race 2. Unfortunately for me, in Race 1 I crashed with another rider. Finally, today I finish third. I’m very happy for this. It was my first time racing on this circuit. Thanks to my team, my fans and my sponsors.”

Alex Millan (SMW Racing) took his best result in WorldSSP300 with fourth place, finishing just 0.063s off the podium after a thrilling campaign. French rider Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) was in fifth, but just 0.025s behind Millan at the end of the 12-lap race. Brazilian rookie Enzo Valentim (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) was sixth after a strong result for the Yamaha R3 Cup winner. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) had crossed the line in sixth place initially, but he was demoted one place for a last-lap track limits infringement at Turn 8.

To note:

Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) remains in a critical condition at the Faro Hospital following his WorldSSP300 Race 1 crash on Saturday afternoon.