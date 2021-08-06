Gerloff Tops Rain-hit Fp2 At Most, Razgatlioglu Leads The Way Overall

The rain came down hard in the afternoon at Most, with nobody improving in the second free practice session, making for a thrilling prospect on Saturday.

FP2 for the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship at the Autodrom Most saw the heavens open and the rain lash down right at the start of the session, with a wet weekend in prospect. WorldSBK’s first day of action was blighted by weather from start to finish after an initial delay to the day’s action due to heavy fog. Come the close of business on day one, it was Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) who led the way on the combined times after a dry FP1, with Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) completing the top three, with just 14 riders setting a time in the wet afternoon session.

Razgatlioglu had a rather quiet opening session, never dropping outside of the leading positions before vaulting into top spot with less than ten minutes to go. Setting the fastest ever two-wheeled lap around Most, the Turkish rider only did two laps in FP2 and was second, but overall, it was an inconclusive but positive opening day at Most. Teammate Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) was also in contention and was up the order in fifth place, the Italian building on his prosperous Assen podium from two weeks ago.

Flying the flag for Kawasaki, Alex Lowes elevated himself into second place right at the close of FP1 in the morning. The British rider was exactly six tenths from Toprak’s top time, whilst his teammate Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was a solid sixth as both KRT riders took to the Most circuit for the first time. Rea was 0.840s behind Razgatlioglu and thus heads into Saturday with the Turk as his target, but Rea will be confident in the process and will of course be right in the mix come action on Saturday. Neither rider ventured out in FP2’s rain.

WorldSBK at Autodrom Most – Friday

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) 1’33.022s

2. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.600s

3. Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.641s

4. Marvin Fritz (IXS-YART Yamaha) +0.787s

5. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) +0.839s

6. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.840s

