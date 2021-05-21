Suzuki is giving buyers of its V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT machines £500 worth of free genuine accessories, until the end of June.

This is in addition to Suzuki’s current 3, 3, 3 offer, which allows customers, with just a £300 deposit, to choose from a three-year HP or PCP deal at just 3% APR representative.

Customers can opt to put their £500 towards a variety of accessories, from luggage – including top boxes, panniers, and tank bags – to protective components such bash plates and engine bars or styling items such as graphics kits and touring screens.

The V-Strom 650 uses Suzuki’s proven 645cc V-twin engine, packed with character and a broad spread of usable torque, and features traction control, low RPM assist, and Suzuki’s easy start system.

Browse the range of accessories, here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

