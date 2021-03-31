Cardo Systems is aiming to put a ‘spring’ in your step with discounts being offered on a variety of Cardo Systems’ devices as part of its ‘Get ready for the riding season’ campaign.

Since pioneering the motorcycle Bluetooth market in 2004 with the ‘Scala Rider’, Cardo Systems has become a global market leader in wireless communications systems designed specifically for motorcyclists. In this 15-year pursuit, Cardo has achieved a number of world firsts including the world’s first rider-to-rider intercom, first music sharing capability, first ‘mesh’ device and the first Natural Voice Operation with direct access to ‘Hey Siri;’ and ‘Ok Google’.

With this combination of constant innovation and proven experience within the sector, those who purchase a Cardo Systems device can be sure they’re getting a product they can rely on.

The complete Cardo Systems’ range is waterproof and can be controlled using the free Cardo Connect™ app, meaning users can create ‘groups’ of riders, manage their favourite radio stations, configure phone speed dials, control settings, adjust volumes and see the units battery status at a glance.

Whether riders are looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, or would like to treat themselves to something new, there are a number of units in the range included in the promotion.

Simply click on the correct document for your country above to see what’s included in the offer in your market.

Find the right Cardo Systems gift for the motorcyclist in your life – or treat yourself – by visiting www.cardosystems.com.

