The Bol d’Or will celebrate 100 years of existence from 16 to 18 September 2022. Ticket sales for this anniversary edition have begun. Buy your tickets now for this major round of the 2022 FIM EWC and take advantage of early bird rates.

The Bol d’Or is a festive event and you can attend on a two-wheeler or in a four-wheeler. There are several different ways to enjoy the 100th Bol d’Or.

The ‘General Entrance’ ticket gives you round-the-clock access to the circuit and the motorcycle parking located on the grounds of the circuit from 16 to 18 September.

With the ‘Aire Mistral’ ticket, you can also camp on-site. Access is free for motorcycles but paying for cars and motorhomes.

With the ‘Aire du Lac’ ticket, you can camp in an area reserved exclusively for motorcyclists.

General Entrance: €58 instead of €72 (until 7 March 2022)

Aire Mistral ticket: €75 instead of €85 (until 7 March 2022)

Aire du Lac ticket: €78 instead of €88 (until 7 March 2022)

Free admission for children under 10 years of age

Motorcycle parking: Free

Car parking: €20 (for the General Entrance or Aire du Lac) / €30 (for Aire Mistral)

Motorhome parking: €40

A map of the circuit and all the practical information and details of the three tickets are available on the website www.boldor.com

