Get Rewarded By Ktm When You Upgrade Your Riding Skills

Claim a £250 KTM Powerparts voucher for all two-day Sweetlamb courses in 2021

After over a year of disrupted riding, it’s fair to say that we’re all a little rusty. The Sweetlamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience is the perfect way to fast track your skills this season. Join a course and you’ll spend two days picking up crucial skills on the incredible KTM 890 ADVENTURE R or KTM 390 ADVENTURE at the best adventure riding location in the UK.

At the end of your Bronze, Silver or Orange two-day course, you’ll leave the stunning Sweetlamb complex with more confidence, enhanced skills, brilliant memories – and a £250 KTM POWERPARTS voucher to spend at a nominated KTM UK dealer! Available to spend on KTM POWERPARTS hardware upgrades for your KTM or to treat yourself to some new riding or casual kit from KTM’s extensive POWERWEAR range, your skills aren’t the only thing that will be upgraded.

The Sweetlamb venue is in beautiful mid-Wales, just off the A44, and it’s where your adventure begins. With 6,600 acres of private terrain to play in, expert tuition from the team and the best bikes on the planet to explore the area, there’s a reason why former customers call it “the best two days of biking I’ve ever had,” and that “I learnt loads and laughed all weekend.” What are you waiting for?

With Bronze, Silver and Orange courses available, 12 separate training areas, trails of up to 20 miles and an entertaining skills area, Sweetlamb is packed with opportunities to develop your skills and build your confidence to new levels. When you book onto a course, you’ll get the use of a KTM 890 ADVENTURE R or KTM 390 ADVENTURE with fuel for both you and the bike (lunch!). A single day Introduction to Offroad course is also available for those looking for the perfect starter course into KTM Adventure riding. This course is not part of this offer.

To learn more about the Sweetlamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience, see the website or visit their social channels – @SLKTMABE on Facebook, @KTMSweet on Twitter or @KTMSweetlamb on Instagram.

This offer is available for all Sweetlamb KTM Adventure Riding Experience bookings of Bronze, Silver and Orange courses in 2021. Bookings must be made by 30th June 2021. Offer only available to UK residents. The £250 KTM POWERPARTS voucher will be delivered by email after your course and you must nominate a specific KTM UK dealer to use it in. The POWERPARTS voucher must be used by the end of 2021 and can be used on KTM POWERPARTS or KTM POWERWEAR only. There is no cash alternative and no change will be given. All 2021 Sweetlamb KTM Adventure Riding Experience bookings are refundable or transferable to other dates due to any COVID-19 disruption.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

