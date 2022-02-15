Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The popular Classic Motorcycle Show & Bikejumble returns to the South of England Showground for the first time this year on Sunday 27 March and promises to be a bumper event.

Organisers Elk Promotions report a healthy demand for stall bookings, so it’s set to be a full-house inside, with nearly two acres of classic motorcycle show and autojumble undercover as well as jumble stalls in the open air.

Visitors will be able to see an array of club stands and plenty of private entries of pre-1980 machines in the main Jubilee show hall. Amongst the highlights will be two very special machines built by accomplished engineer and restorer Richard Johns – the V-Twin OHC AJS, a recreation of the bike built by AJS in 1929/30 for a world speed record attempt, and his AJcette, an unusual special whose engine marries AJS and Velocette components.

The all-motorcycle autojumble and trade stands – offering new and used spares, accessories, clothing, tools and more – will fill up the remaining space inside the halls, with additional pitches outdoors.

‘Workshop Clear-Out’ stalls are still available at the bargain price of just £20 per plot (pre-book only) – an ideal way to kick off the spring clean.

The Free BikeMart display-to-sell area also makes a welcome return, offering private vendors the opportunity to sell complete machines.

A range of catering will be on offer, to top-up the energy reserves. To give you a flavour, previous events featured a hog roast, Italian smokerie, baker’s stall, toasted sandwiches and real coffee.

Show organiser Julie Diplock says: “We’re getting back to normal after the pandemic, so we’re planning a great display of classic motorcycles in the indoor show. We’re particularly excited that Richard Johns – an extremely accomplished engineer – will be bringing two of his bikes along and look forward to the reaction of visitors to those.”

The South of England Showground can be found at Ardingly, near Gatwick, RH17 6TL – eight miles from M23 junction 10, and clearly sign-posted. For those riding in, there will be a Helmet Park in The Stockman’s Building.

Gates open to the public from 10 am and tickets cost £7 for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. EarlyBird Admission from 07:30–08:45 am is available for £10. Tickets are available online or visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate.

Tickets, stall bookings and all other info from www.elk-promotions.co.uk

