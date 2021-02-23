Based on a design used in MotoGP, Skidmarx extended tank covers give riders extra grip with their knees, enhancing control and reducing stress under heavy braking.

Made in the UK from fibreglass, the latest addition to the range fits the Suzuki GSX-R1000R (2017- on) and was developed with input from road-racer Forest Dunn, who competes at the Isle of Man TT races as well as in the National British Superstock 1000 Championship..

Designed to fit neatly over the fuel tank, without modification, the Skidmarx covers also provide a layer of protection against scrapes and scuffs caused during track time and are proving equally popular with riders of road bikes too.

Two versions are available; one to fit with the standard seat unit and another designed to sit neatly with the skidmarx race seat.

Prices for both versions start at £129.95 including VAT for a plain white tank cover; also available in black gelcoat finish for £174.95.

Call 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

