Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsHelmetsGet the El-Diablo look! HJC RPHA 1 Le Mans: new & in...

Get the El-Diablo look! HJC RPHA 1 Le Mans: new & in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Get the El-Diablo look! HJC RPHA 1 Le Mans: new & in stock now

Get The El-diablo Look! Hjc Rpha 1 Le Mans: New & In Stock NowRPHA 1

LE Mans

To celebrate the appearance of Fabio Quartararo ‘El Diablo’ on his home turf on the 30th anniversary of the French Grand Prix, HJC, the number one helmet manufacturer in the world,  have created a special graphic for the occasion.

The RPHA 1 was designed and developed after several years of focused efforts and crucial feedback from top world class athletes in MotoGP. The FIM fully homologated RPHA 1

‘Le Mans’ is now in stock and available to buy.

RRP £849.99

Sizes XS-2XL

Code: RP1QLM

Features

FIM homologated

ECE 22.06 approved

PIM+ shell

Wind tunnel tested

Silvercool advanced anti-bacterial fabric

Advanced channeling ventilation system

Emergency kit for safe & quick rescue

5 year warranty

Superior Ventilation
5 intakes & 4 exhausts

Visor system
Anti pop-off visor system & 2 pivot ratchet system

Double visor locking mechanism

Racing accessories included:
Aero spoler
Pinlock
Tear-off film

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.comGet The El-diablo Look! Hjc Rpha 1 Le Mans: New & In Stock NowGet The El-diablo Look! Hjc Rpha 1 Le Mans: New & In Stock Now

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
New paths join the Road to MotoGP in the UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Fim Minigp World Final Gets In Gear In Valencia

New paths join the Road to MotoGP in the UK

Frank Duggan - 0