Get the El-Diablo look! HJC RPHA 1 Le Mans: new & in stock now

RPHA 1

LE Mans

To celebrate the appearance of Fabio Quartararo ‘El Diablo’ on his home turf on the 30th anniversary of the French Grand Prix, HJC, the number one helmet manufacturer in the world, have created a special graphic for the occasion.

The RPHA 1 was designed and developed after several years of focused efforts and crucial feedback from top world class athletes in MotoGP. The FIM fully homologated RPHA 1

‘Le Mans’ is now in stock and available to buy.

RRP £849.99

Sizes XS-2XL

Code: RP1QLM

Features

FIM homologated

ECE 22.06 approved

PIM+ shell

Wind tunnel tested

Silvercool advanced anti-bacterial fabric

Advanced channeling ventilation system

Emergency kit for safe & quick rescue

5 year warranty

Superior Ventilation

5 intakes & 4 exhausts

Visor system

Anti pop-off visor system & 2 pivot ratchet system

Double visor locking mechanism

Racing accessories included:

Aero spoler

Pinlock

Tear-off film

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com