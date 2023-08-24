Get the El-Diablo look! HJC RPHA 1 Le Mans: new & in stock now

RPHA 1
LE Mans
To celebrate the appearance of Fabio Quartararo ‘El Diablo’ on his home turf on the 30th anniversary of the French Grand Prix, HJC, the number one helmet manufacturer in the world, have created a special graphic for the occasion.
The RPHA 1 was designed and developed after several years of focused efforts and crucial feedback from top world class athletes in MotoGP. The FIM fully homologated RPHA 1
‘Le Mans’ is now in stock and available to buy.
RRP £849.99
Sizes XS-2XL
Code: RP1QLM
Features
FIM homologated
ECE 22.06 approved
PIM+ shell
Wind tunnel tested
Silvercool advanced anti-bacterial fabric
Advanced channeling ventilation system
Emergency kit for safe & quick rescue
5 year warranty
Superior Ventilation
5 intakes & 4 exhausts
Visor system
Anti pop-off visor system & 2 pivot ratchet system
Double visor locking mechanism
Racing accessories included:
Aero spoler
Pinlock
Tear-off film
