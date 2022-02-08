Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The new integral helmet from the Italian brand arrives in the 2022 collection with ECE22R06 homologation, providing an interesting option to match any off-road motorcycle.

Like a classic Italian dish, the new GIVI helmet has been created through the combination of the best ingredients and careful preparation, ensuring that every detail is authentic in its essence. Countless hours of research and development, undertaking the most demanding tests, have given rise to the integral 60.1, the first GIVI off-road model to already comply with the new ECE 22R06 regulations. To create a product apt for cross, enduro and supermotard riders, the Italian company have not only worked on laboratory tests, but have also subjected the helmets to one of the best testing grounds in competition: Use by Simone Cristini, 2021 Enduro World Champion in the Junior category.

GIVI are one of the most renowned Italian motorcycle and biker accessories brands, and that is not the result of mere chance. In the working process used by the brand from Brescia, listening to the needs of those who use the products is of fundamental importance. This is why the company have decided to complete their Adventure line with an item that is in high demand, akin to adding an extra dish to an already mouthwatering menu: The 60.1, a new off-road helmet for those who like to venture away from the asphalt.

This helmet has been conscientiously developed with the latest technology and the best materials, anticipating the mandatory enforcement of the new ECE 22R06 European homologation that comes into effect on July 3rd, 2022. This means that the resistance tests passed by the 60.1, including impact tests at different speeds – on screens, in rotation, on inclined surfaces or by particles at high speed – are more complete and demanding. In addition, all accessories, such as visors, also have this approval.

The GIVI 60.1 off road integral thus offers a boost in safety. It is made with high quality components: Resistant materials such as the technopolymer used in the shell. Its interior, designed with an attractive camouflage finish, is made of hypoallergenic, removable, and washable fabric. In addition, it includes an adjustable visor, ‘Double D’ strap closure and front, upper and chin guard air intakes, along with a rear extractor.

The 60.1 is apt for the discerning palates of all types of dirt bike, enduro and supermotard enthusiasts. This full-face helmet has more than 10 multicoloured aesthetic variants, based on current trends and divided into two versions of its graphic theme: Fresh and Invert. This allows this model to be perfectly combined with the official colours of any off-road motorcycle brand. It is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL at €139 MSRP (VAT Inc.).

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience.

For more GIVI UK News check out our new dedicated page GIVI UK News

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security