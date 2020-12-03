Givi An Ally To New Mobility After Lockdown

The Italian company complements practically all motorcycle and scooter models on the market, with extra load capacity.

In the new situation faced worldwide, and specially after lockdown, light vehicles -and more specifically the motorcycle sector- are emerging as one of the best allies for individual journeys, providing security against contagions, boasting low emission levels and even offering electric zero emission versions, plus giving the potential for financial savings and a reduction in travel time. Although some models of this type have a limited load capacity, expert brands in motorcycle accessories such as GIVI have been determined to create that extra space necessary to further complete the advantages of traveling by motorcycle or scooter.

The Italian brand have more than 40 years of experience in offering quality solutions for making everyday life on two wheels easier (and for some time even applying this to three and four-wheel scooter users too). Currently, its product range covers practically all models on the market, and also offers universal products that can be used on any motorcycle or scooter. GIVI contributes with knowledge to make the advantages of riding motorcycles a completely beneficial experiences, providing extra capacity for journeys.

SHORT AND MEDIUM DISTANCE TRAVEL

Whether you choose a new 50cc moped or a 125cc scooter that you can ride with a driving license, the Italian manufacturer offers functional solutions to increase load capacity. Its patented MONOLOCK® fixing system is aimed at light vehicles, used mainly for short and medium distance trips. It offers lightness and dimensions that allow for a choice of a wide range of top cases, with multiple designs and capacities. The B37 Blade or a B47 Blade designs are options for one or two helmets, different types of capacities and more modern or retro aesthetics. These top cases from the Blade range also have a simple opening system, engaged with the pressing of a button. It is an ideal solution that allows riders to always carry their helmet with them, without losing storage space under the seat. Other accessories can be added to the rear top box, such as the passenger backrest, tunnel bags and supports for mobile phones or GPS.

DAILY LIFE AND ROAD TRIPS

If you decide to take advantage of the various promotions that have been launched to finally pick up a new medium or high-displacement motorcycle, going a step beyond daily commuting, you will find GIVI to be the perfect ally. Thanks to its MONOKEY® and MONOKEY SIDE® system, you will be able to complete your new bike with a top case and high quality side cases, as well as other accessories such as tank bags.

If trail-style bikes like the Suzuki Vstrom 650, Benelli TRK 502 X or the best-selling BMW GS 1250 R are more to your liking, you can add to them with GIVI’s range of aluminium cases. Some are made entirely of aluminium, such as the Dolomiti or the Trekker Outback, whilst others that combine techno-polymer reinforced with fibreglass and aluminium, such as the Trekker or the new TRK35 Trekker II 35. All offer a high load capacity, as well as a quality that exceeds the needs of even the most demanding motorcyclists.

If touring, retro, naked, or sports motorcycles are your style, you can also integrate luggage without breaking from the aesthetic of your ride. For example, it is possible to turn a Yamaha MT-07 or a Kawasaki Z900 into an attractive machine with a load capacity you would never have thought possible. GIVI has a specific line of semi-rigid suitcases for these models, and other products with a sporty look, in addition to their well-known top case solutions.

Whatever the motorcycle you own, it is possible to complete it with a whole collection of soft bags, convertible backpacks, tank bags and more, to enjoy maximum cargo space. As if this were not enough, the Italian brand have all kinds of accessories such as windshields, hand covers, and an attractive collection of jet, modular and full-face helmets.

Find out about all the solutions offered by GIVI to complete your motorcycle and discover more information about the full range of bags, top cases and accessories for the bike and the rider by visiting www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





