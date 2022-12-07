Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Riviera E46 or how to carry everything you need for everyday life on a motorbike with maximum performance in a carefully designed top case.

The GIVI top case is an affordable and quality option to elegantly adorn your motorbike or scooter for the daily hustle and bustle.

GIVI is an Italian brand of motorbike and motorcyclist equipment known for its wide range of bags, accessories and specific storage solutions for all types of models. Thinking of those who move around the city every day on two wheels and need equipment with the highest performance, a careful and elegant design, a great practicality of use and a very competitive price, GIVI set about designing the GIVI E46 top case – a new member of the Riviera family with high-end finishes big enough for two helmets.

Going to work, the gym or shopping requires enough space to be able to carry everything you need with maximum security and without headaches. This task may seem more difficult when riding a motorbike, but GIVI’s wide range of bags and cases offers solutions for all needs. Now a new addition to the Rivera range, the E46, a high-end plastic top case with enough space for two helmets, is available. A great option to have room on a motorcycle or scooter without giving up elegant lines.

The new Riviera top case is made of thermoformed plastic using a system of embossed moulds, which makes it more rigid than its competitors without giving up the concise, rounded lines that aid aerodynamics. All this results in a clean exterior appearance and a complete product structure that is much stronger than the normal standard, using the same materials. Added to this is a very high level of waterproofing, proved through numerous tests both in the laboratory and on the road in storm and hail.

Its elegant aesthetics are modern and urban, thanks to its rounded appearance. In addition, it has different details that denote its careful design, such as the photoengraving on the outside, which gives it different textures, the integrated lid rotation locks or its catadioptric reflectors, which are finished with a special internal paint that guarantees it works effectively over a longer time.

This Riviera top case includes a MONOLOCK® system, which allows it to be unlocked with the same key. It also has a removable soft mat inside and can be fitted with a soft bag, a lock compatible with the Security Lock key or a backrest. It is available in two versions: the E46N with red reflectors and the E46NT with silver reflectors at £188 RRP (VAT Inc.).

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience. For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220

