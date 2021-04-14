Givi’s Sportiest Helmet To Date Arrives As Limited Edition

The Italian company present the 50.6 Sport Deep, a unique helmet that adds to the top-of the-range products in its already extensive collection.

GIVI have taken a giant step forward with the launch of their new sporty full face helmet. Based on the 50.6 model that hit the market in 2020, the Sport Deep version is a limited edition product aimed at fans of sports bikes, sport tourers and naked bikes. Using an elegant ‘brushed metal’ effect in the 6 two-colour graphic versions available, it also features details such as a mirror screen visor and metallic micrometric closure system.

The Italian manufacturer, specialists in the design and manufacture of motorcycle accessories, began their journey in the world of helmet production in 2002. Since then, the collection coming out of the Brescia factory has improved and expanded, adapting not only to current aesthetics and trends, but also offering high quality products at an affordable price.

For 2021, GIVI have launched the bold and dynamic 50.6 Sport Deep model. A special edition of the existing 50.6 Stoccarda, its clear differentiating features are its daring colour combinations and excellent finishes



The helmet, made of technopolymer, comes in 2 shell sizes, in order to perfectly meet the needs of each rider and covering interior sizes ranging from XS to XXL. The total weight of the Sport Deep is 1,490g, light enough to travel hundreds of kilometres without the rider feeling heaviness in their neck and upper shoulders. In addition, its extraordinary aerodynamic design, free from ridges and protrusions, and the efficiency of the front air intakes (two upper and one on the chin guard) and two rear extractors, aid comfort even on naked and streetfighter type machines lacking in aerodynamic protection. Interior ventilation makes for a cool ride in summer, and heat preservation in winter.

The smoked / iridium visor, which comes with pinlock as standard, is another of the peculiarities of the GIVI 50.6 Sport Deep helmet that make it exceptional. It has, like the rest of the models in the 50.6 range, a retractable interior tinted visor; as well as a removable and washable inner fabric (in this case also incorporates the emergency cheek pad removal system), a specific windshield and removable nose deflector. The locking mechanism is metal micrometric, one of the safest and most comfortable forms on the market, and can be operated even with gloves on.

The GIVI 50.6 Sport Deep is available in 6 colour schemes, including the return of a design with the colours of the Italian flag, at a price of £149.90 -more than attractive for a helmet with its characteristics and performance.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk

