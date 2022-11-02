Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Following last week’s announcement that Tommy Bridewell will contest the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Championship for PBM Ducati, the team is delighted to confirm that Glenn Irwin will join him in Paul Bird’s two-rider squad.

32-year-old Irwin, from Carrickfergus in County Antrim, returns for a second stint with the Lake District-based team having raced for them from 2016 to 2018, winning two races in that time and finishing third overall in the 2018 standings. Glenn Irwin PBM

Irwin, who won five races this season and finished runner-up in BSB 2022, will contest the 2023 series on a factory-supported Ducati Panigale V4R for the eight-times British Superbike champions.

The Ulsterman has also won on a PBM Ducati at the International North West 200 and Macau Grand Prix where he is hoping to return next season.

Glenn raced in the National Superstock 600 and British Supersport Championship, where he was a Supersport Cup champion, prior to his move into British Superbikes where he now has 178 career starts with a total of nine victories and 23 additional podiums.

As well as his two Macau Grand Prix wins, Glenn has a double Ulster Grand Prix podium to his credit and an incredible six successive North West 200 Superbike race wins. He became the fastest newcomer at the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races with a lap speed of 129.849mph but the PBM team have no plans to contest the 2023 event.

Glenn Irwin: “Re-joining PBM after four years apart is something I’m relishing as I feel I’ve improved as a rider and as a person during that time. The experience away has taught me a lot and to be coming back to the most successful team in the paddock is a fantastic opportunity. I’m in a stronger position now and we both know how each other works so the timing is perfect. I want to win, and Birdy wants to win and with Tommy as a very strong teammate, it will drive us all on. I’ve proved I can challenge for the title this year, so the plan is to go one better next season.”

Paul Bird, Team Owner: “With Glenn joining Tommy, I think we have an unbelievable line up for 2023 with the riders that finished second and third in this year’s championship. It’s great to have Glenn back as we have had a lot of success together in the past and he’s probably left what I would regard as one of the best, if not the best, team in the paddock to come to us. After a disappointing season for PBM, it will be good to be back at the sharp end.”

Pictures attached courtesy of Double Red: Glenn Irwin will race for PBM Ducati in 2023.

