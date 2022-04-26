Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Glenn Irwin leads the charge to Oulton Park for Milwaukee Race of the North this Bank Holiday weekend.

Glenn Irwin and Honda Racing UK lead the Bennetts British Superbike Championship title charge to Oulton Park this May Bank Holiday weekend (April 30 – May 2). The event at the Cheshire circuit kicks off the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam as the contenders bid to outperform their rivals for the chance to win a £50,000 prize across the next two events.

Milwaukee, the industry-leading power tool manufacturer, brings an added dimension to the next two rounds with the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam comprising the Milwaukee Race of the North and the Milwaukee King of Donington (May 20 – 22).

The six-race competition will award a rider who can hammer home an unstoppable performance and if anyone can successfully deliver six race wins from the next six races, they will claim a £50,000 prize.

If a rider can’t claim six, then the competition is still alive with five race wins from the six races as they will be awarded £25,000. The final chance to power to a prize is if a rider can celebrate victory four times across the two events, they will scoop £10,000.

As the championship reaches round two, Glenn Irwin arrives with high confidence after he claimed his first hat trick of race wins at the Silverstone season opener and holds the advantage at the top of the standings.

The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team had a storming start to their campaign as Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray claimed a haul of podium finishes at round one and they lock out second and fifth in the standings respectively.

A podium finish for Rory Skinner and FS-3 Racing Kawasaki at Silverstone means they hold third place in the standings ahead of fellow Silverstone podium finisher Andrew Irwin. The SYNETIQ BMW rider has a single point advantage over Ray ahead of round two.

Jason O’Halloran was the hat trick hero on the first visit to Oulton Park last season and the McAMS Yamaha rider will be seeking his first podium of the season for McAMS Yamaha, whilst Lee Jackson and Tommy Bridewell, another race winner at the circuit last season, complete the top eight in the standings.

Meanwhile former race winners Josh Brookes and Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) and Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki), will be eager to deliver an improved performance this weekend to elevate themselves up the standings.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 75 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 46 Rory Skinner (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 42 Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) 37 Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 36 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 32 Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 28 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 26

Glenn Irwin – Honda Racing UK

“Obviously coming into round two at Oulton Park as the championship leader is a good feeling. It is a feeling I enjoy and feeling that I think can bring more out of me, similar to in 2020. It helped bring good momentum and it is nice to have that tag and everything that comes with it.

“We did have a good test at Oulton Park last week and I think it showed two things. It showed that it continues to be a more difficult track for us and our rivals have some sort of ‘free time’ as I would like to call it. Where they are strong there is not much I can really do, but it also showed that we have made a step there, so I expect it to be difficult.

“As a racer you always want to win but I think targeting three top sevens is realistic and good, but that being said I feel honestly I am riding the best I have ever rode in my life.

“I know this is a more difficult track for us and I do think the bike has made a step, but I feel that I want to get in amongst it and maybe make the difference and that is exactly what I will be trying to do!

“We are in a good moment and we will work hard to continue this momentum.”

