Glenn Irwin celebrated victory in the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the season at Silverstone this afternoon, holding off the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha pairing of Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray to open his winning account for Honda Racing UK.

Glenn Irwin had taken pole position earlier this afternoon, setting the fastest ever Bennetts BSB lap of the Silverstone National circuit and he delivered in the race too, leading the pack and overcoming the immense pressure from his Yamaha rivals. The victory comes in the 30th anniversary year of the Honda Fireblade.

The teammates had an intense battle for second place as they continued to try and make a move on Irwin. Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray traded blows throughout the 24-lap race, but it was Ryde who had the edge at the chequered flag. The leading Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha tried to make a move for the lead on the final run to the line, but missed out by just 0.139s.

Rory Skinner held on to a strong fourth place finish for the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki team ahead of Jason O’Halloran on the McAMS Yamaha.

The battle for sixth place went down to the wire and it was Andrew Irwin who emerged ahead of Oxford Products Racing Ducati’s Tommy Bridewell and Christian Iddon on the Buildbase Suzuki.

Lee Jackson and Danny Buchan completed the top ten, whilst just missing out on the top ten was Peter Hickman and MCE Ducati riders Tom Sykes and Josh Brookes. It was a disappointing start to the season for Leon Haslam as he retired the VisionTrack Kawasaki.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Silverstone, Race 1 result:

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.139s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.327s Rory Skinner (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +2.019s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +3.533s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +5.436s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +5.766s Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki) +6.399s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +7.937s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +8.234s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings after Silverstone Race 1:

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 25 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 20 Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 16 Rory Skinner (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 13 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 11 Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) 10 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 9 Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki) 8

Glenn Irwin – Honda Racing UK

“Today it started to come good! It is the first time I did a race run this year with everything that has gone on – the closest to that was I did get a spell on my Motocross bike in February before I got hurt! I felt good then, so I had to breathe a little bit in that one, Seeley told me a few things like breath on the straights!

“You can’t make predictions in this Championship. Tomorrow we need to make a good start again; I know Kyle (Ryde) and Brad (Ray) will be here as the Yamaha lads are always at this track! Fair play to them both as they have got one over on the McAMS Yamaha team and they are probably the bench mark for those two.

“I expect other riders to respond tomorrow, some people won’t be so happy, but it is down to us to continue the good work that we have done today.”

