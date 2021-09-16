The innovative 10TENMX-E, launched towards the end of 2020, has been released in the same striking black and orange livery adopted by its petrol-powered stablemates.

The MX-E is 10TEN’s first foray into the electric off-road motorcycle market and signals the brand’s focus on embracing new technology and developing its popular range of Pit, Supermoto and Dirt bikes.

Suitable for both novices, and those who have already gained confidence in their riding skills, the power output of the MX-E can be restricted to allow adult supervision of younger and beginner riders. When those riders become more experienced, the machine can achieve speeds of up to 45km an hour.

As expected of machines in this genre, the 10-TEN electric bike is quiet and a breeze to ride. With no moving or hot parts to cause complications, the 10-TEN operator can just twist and go and concentrate on simply having fun.

The removable lithium battery, which can be fully charged in four to six hours, can be taken indoors for both security and easy charging, while spare batteries are available for back up.

The 10TEN MX-E has a recommended price tag of just under £1000 including VAT, and is offered with a six-month parts and labour warranty.

Specification

Motor: ZS SDM Permanent Magnet Brushless Motor

Rated Voltage VDC: 48V

Rated Power: 500W

Rated Speed (RPM): 3100RPM

Output Max Power: 1000W

Max Torque: 10N.m

Top Speed: 45km/h

Sprocket: Front 13T/Rear 52T

Chain: 415 CHOHO

Battery: 48V 7.5Ah 360WH

Controller: FOC 17A Top Current Limited

Charger: 48V 2A

Charging Time: 4-6 hours

Display: LCD Battery Capacity Indicator

Frame: 30×20 Oval Flat Tube Welding, Steel

Handlebar: 22.2mm alloy 600 width

Seat: Vacuum Bubble Cushion, 595mm height

Dimension L x W x H: 1210 x 600 x 805

Wheelbase: 810mm

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm/160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.40 x 10’/1.40 x 10’ Aluminium

Front/Rear Tyres: 2.50 x 10’/2.50 x 10’

Net Weight: 32kg

Available: Now

SRP: £999.00 including VAT

For model information and local stockist contact details, visit ww.dualways.com

