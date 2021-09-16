The innovative 10TENMX-E, launched towards the end of 2020, has been released in the same striking black and orange livery adopted by its petrol-powered stablemates.
The MX-E is 10TEN’s first foray into the electric off-road motorcycle market and signals the brand’s focus on embracing new technology and developing its popular range of Pit, Supermoto and Dirt bikes.
Suitable for both novices, and those who have already gained confidence in their riding skills, the power output of the MX-E can be restricted to allow adult supervision of younger and beginner riders. When those riders become more experienced, the machine can achieve speeds of up to 45km an hour.
As expected of machines in this genre, the 10-TEN electric bike is quiet and a breeze to ride. With no moving or hot parts to cause complications, the 10-TEN operator can just twist and go and concentrate on simply having fun.
The removable lithium battery, which can be fully charged in four to six hours, can be taken indoors for both security and easy charging, while spare batteries are available for back up.
The 10TEN MX-E has a recommended price tag of just under £1000 including VAT, and is offered with a six-month parts and labour warranty.
Specification
Motor: ZS SDM Permanent Magnet Brushless Motor
Rated Voltage VDC: 48V
Rated Power: 500W
Rated Speed (RPM): 3100RPM
Output Max Power: 1000W
Max Torque: 10N.m
Top Speed: 45km/h
Sprocket: Front 13T/Rear 52T
Chain: 415 CHOHO
Battery: 48V 7.5Ah 360WH
Controller: FOC 17A Top Current Limited
Charger: 48V 2A
Charging Time: 4-6 hours
Display: LCD Battery Capacity Indicator
Frame: 30×20 Oval Flat Tube Welding, Steel
Handlebar: 22.2mm alloy 600 width
Seat: Vacuum Bubble Cushion, 595mm height
Dimension L x W x H: 1210 x 600 x 805
Wheelbase: 810mm
Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm/160 mm
Front/Rear Rims: 1.40 x 10’/1.40 x 10’ Aluminium
Front/Rear Tyres: 2.50 x 10’/2.50 x 10’
Net Weight: 32kg
Available: Now
SRP: £999.00 including VAT
For model information and local stockist contact details, visit ww.dualways.com
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews
SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security
Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here