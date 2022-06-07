Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Secure your place today then get to grips with one of our awesome street-legal super singles.

In another exciting first for GASGAS, we’re stoked to announce that we’re now offering test rides and kicking things off with our awesome SM 700 and ES 700! So, if you’re interested in taking one of our super-singles for a spin this summer, head on over to the GASGAS website and make it happen!

Take a GASGAS SM 700 or ES 700 for a test ride

Head to testride.gasgas.com to secure your place today

We’ve made it super easy for anyone to book a GASGAS test ride. No matter if it’s the awesome SM 700 or the all-terrain conquering ES 700 you’re wanting to try, simply head to testride.gasgas.com, find your nearest dealer with availability, select your timeslot, then rock up and GET ON THE GAS!

Spicing up the daily commute and bringing the GASGAS vibe to the streets, the SM 700 ticks all the boxes when it comes to delivering next-level Supermoto performance. Decked out with high-spec parts and delivering punchy power, this urban street shredder guarantees good times.

For those looking to mix up their riding and make tracks in the dirt, now’s the time to take the ES 700 out for a little adventure. Sharing most of the same quality components as it’s city street loving sibling, the ES 700 is complete with offroad wheels and tires that are ready for unlimited adventures.

Booking a test ride couldn’t be simpler. What are you waiting for?

For more GASGAS news check out our dedicated page GASGAS News

or head to the official GASGAS website gasgas.com/en-gb.html

