With the cost of 12V motorcycle batteries on the rise – a direct replacement for a popular machine like Yamaha’s MT-09 can cost £150 – it’s never been more important to invest in a quality battery charger.

Motorcycle batteries come in a bewildering variety of shapes, sizes and types, which makes choosing the right charger tricky – and picking the wrong one can result in causing more harm than good to your battery.

To help riders find the perfect partner for their motorcycle, car, quad or boat, OptiMate have divided their market-leading battery chargers into four Series – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Lithium.

As the name suggests, Gold Series chargers are designed for those looking for professional grade charging, maintenance and repair of their AGM, GEL and STD 12V lead-acid batteries.

OptiMate 4 Dual Program – the most advanced and trusted 12V battery saving charger for high performance and touring motorcycles. Its Dual Charge Program charges, tests and maintains starter or deep cycle batteries up to 50Ah, (so it’s also capable of charging a car battery) and can recover ‘dead flat’ sulphated batteries from as low as 0.5V. RRP £73.59 including VAT.

– Includes the OptiMate adapter/ extender (O-09) that connects directly to the 12V DIN socket on BMW motorcycles. It features Automatic Keyless activation and continued 24/7 safe long-term maintenance – just connect and forget. It also has a Dual Charge Program – select alternate ‘direct to battery charge mode’ when necessary to save a discharged battery from as low as 0.5V. OptiMate 6 Select – the Professional’s choice of charger that gets full potential out of high performance 12V batteries. Delivering a mighty 6 Amp charge it maintains bigger batteries found in tractors, motorhomes and watercraft, including advanced SLI and EFB types, while also being suitable for smaller batteries fitted to motorcycles. It selects charge voltage of 14.4V for most batteries, or 14.7V for premium AGM units, and features a built-in ‘power supply’ that delivers a fixed voltage of 13.6V, ensuring there’s enough charge for downloads, updates and troubleshooting. RRP £126.29

Like all OptiMate battery optimisers, the Gold Series models are designed to be connected long-term and have built-in protection from spark, overcharge and short-circuit. Used regularly they can extend a battery’s working life by up to four times.

