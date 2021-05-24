Going Electric Is Easier Than Ever – Silence UK Launches Finance Partnership With Motonovo

It’s never been easier and more cost-effective to go electric, as the UK’s newest electric motorcycle brand, Silence, is now offering finance packages with specialists, MotoNovo.

MotoNovo is providing an introductory rate of 8.9% APR Representative on HP agreements across a 36 or 48-month period, with no minimum deposit required. The offer is available to all customers, across the full Silence electric range.

MotoNovo can also create personal packages around individual customers’ needs and Silence has further illustrative examples on its website.

Mike Rose, founding partner at Silence UK commented: “Congestion, air quality, noise pollution are all problems that are helped significantly by going electric and that is why we brought Silence to the UK. We want to make it simple for as many people as possible to get on board and now customers can now access affordable finance, tailored to their credit status.”

It’s not just the environment: a shift to hybrid home/office working, reluctance to travel on public transport, and an increasing focus on sustainability is driving a shift towards electric two-wheelers. This is reflected in the latest market registration figures, which show close to 300% growth in the first four months of 2021, for the electrified moped and scooter segments, and a massive 550% growth in April.

Karl Werner, Deputy CEO at MotoNovo Finance said: “The way we commute is changing: the Covid-19 pandemic has changed many people’s routines at the same time as the emergence of Ultra Low Emissions Zones and Clean Air Zones in major cities. We can see many more people looking to electric two-wheel travel in the months ahead and the opportunity to partner with an established brand like Silence is very exciting.”

Already Europe’s largest specialist EV motorcycle manufacturer, Silence launched in the UK in January, bringing a family of four urban-focused electric mopeds and scooters to British customers.

Offering the best of both worlds, Silence’s patented, ‘click and go’ batteries, app-connected technology and striking design appeal to the heart, while running costs of just one penny per mile take up to 80% less from the wallet.

The Silence family has a model for every need, all featuring the same smart battery technology:

The entry-level, 2kWh Silence S02 LS (£2,695 OTR) sits in the popular 50cc band, for younger riders, the more budget conscious, and for more occasional use. It has a top speed of 30 mph and a WMTC range of 35 miles.

(£2,695 OTR) sits in the popular 50cc band, for younger riders, the more budget conscious, and for more occasional use. It has a top speed of 30 mph and a WMTC range of 35 miles. The 5.6kWh Silence S02 LS Long Range ( £3,595 OTR) supports last-mile multi-drop fleets, giving an extended WMTC range of up to 91 miles and a top speed limited to 30mph.

£3,595 OTR) supports last-mile multi-drop fleets, giving an extended WMTC range of up to 91 miles and a top speed limited to 30mph. The Silence S02 (£4,695 OTR) has the same 5.6kWh battery but a larger 7kW motor (9kW peak), making it the ideal tool for professional courier services and urban business use. Top speed is limited to 62 mph. WMTC range is 80 miles.

(£4,695 OTR) has the same 5.6kWh battery but a larger 7kW motor (9kW peak), making it the ideal tool for professional courier services and urban business use. Top speed is limited to 62 mph. WMTC range is 80 miles. The flagship Silence S01 (£4,995 OTR) and is the commuters’ choice, with a 5.6kWh battery, 7kW motor (9kW peak), top speed limited to 62 mph and WMTC range of 80 miles. It’s already proving hugely popular with eco and style-conscious travellers across Europe.

For more information go to www.silenceuk.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

