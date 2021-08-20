Gonzalez vs Aegerter at Navarra: just 0.016s separate the pair after Friday action.

The smallest of margins separated Manuel Gonzalez and Dominique Aegerter after two Free Practice sessions at the Circuito de Navarra.

For the first time the FIM Supersport World Championship took to the Circuito de Navarra with nothing to separate the top two in the standings ahead of the inaugural Pirelli Navarra Round as Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) and Dominique Aegerter were separated by just 0.016s after two 45-minute sessions on Friday.

Spanish rider Gonzalez heads into the Navarra Round on the back of his first two WorldSSP podiums and, in buoyant mood, posted a 1’41.181s in the morning Free Practice 1 session to top the times for the day with the 19-year-old not able to improve his best time in the afternoon session. Aegerter, leading the Championship, was able to improve in the second session but it was not enough to overhaul Gonzalez, claiming second place but just 0.016s behind. Four tenths away from the leading duo was Federico Caricasulo (Biblion Iberica Yamaha Motoxracing) as the Italian rider showed strong pace on Friday at Navarra despite a crash at Turn 3 in the morning Free Practice 1 session; the former WorldSBK rider was able to re-join the session following the crash.

WorldSSP at Circuito de Navarra- Friday

1 Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) 1’41.181s

2. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.016s

3. Federico Caricasulo (Biblion Iberica Yamaha Motoxracing) +0.375s

4. Simon Jespersen (Kallio Racing) +0.488s

5. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.600s

6. Randy Krummenacher (EAB Racing Team) +0.614s



