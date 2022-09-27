Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The TREKKER ALASKA 56 aluminium top case completes the perfect trio for the most discerning travellers.

GIVI, the transalpine brand of motorbike and motorcycling equipment, completes its ALASKA range of cases with a new aluminium top case with a capacity of 56 litres. Equipped with the MONOKEY® attachment system and WIRELEASE® system, it presents a clean and neat aesthetic that perfectly compliment its little sisters: the TREKKER ALASKA 36 side cases. This trio, which will soon grow with the launch of the 44 litre top case, is the ideal choice for trips and tours, allowing you to carry all the luggage you want safely, without sacrificing the rider’s comfort.

On a trip, luggage can be one of our biggest headaches, especially if it’s a trip on two wheels. Aware of this and working in response to the customers’ needs, GIVI offers a wide range of panniers of different capacities that allow you to carry everything you need on a route. Among them, the latest addition stands out: the TREKKER ALASKA 56 top case. A new member of the family, it increases the possibilities for those travelling with considerable luggage.

Made of natural aluminium, the TREKKER ALASKA 56 top case is equipped with the MONOKEY® fastening system, which allows a single key to be used for locking, opening and unlocking the rack. It is compatible with all Monokey grills, except those with a contact for the stop light kit. It also includes the WIRELEASE® system, so that it can be released by turning an external lever, equipped with a patented cable system and located directly under the Security Lock.

To make it easy to attach more luggage without sacrificing style, the top case has four straps integrated into the monolithic structure of the lid. In addition, the two rear handles incorporate the lid’s sturdy latches, which means that the opening can be increased without the use of retaining cables and is held securely in place. In addition, the TREKKER ALASKA 56 can be attached to the backrest of the bike.

As well as allowing you to carry up to 10kg of luggage, this top case guarantees the safety of your things even in the most difficult riding conditions. For this purpose, it’s equipped with rivets, gaskets and silicone seals, which ensure tightness, and hooks integrated in the interior to keep the luggage fixed to both the lid and the bottom.

Keeping the customer in mind, GIVI has opted for the inclusion of the extraction system, lower stabilisers, a bottom and other easily replaceable components in the design of the top case, thus increasing its life cycle.

The TREKKER ALASKA 56, which can be combined with the TREKKER ALASKA 36 side cases, is available in natural aluminium for £386 RRP (VAT Inc.) or black for £435.50 RRP (VAT Inc.).

Carry everything you want. GIVI has it all under control.

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience.

For more GIVI UK News check out our new dedicated page GIVI UK News

