Goodwood Announces 2023 Motorsport Event Dates

Goodwood is delighted to announce the dates for its 2023 motorsport and motoring events.

The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will be held on 13-16 July, followed by the Goodwood Revival on 8-10 September. As previously announced, the 80th Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will take place on 15-16 April.

2023 is set to be an extraordinary year at Goodwood as we celebrate some major milestones including:

75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, since the Motor Circuit first opened in 1948

30 years of The Festival of Speed

25 years of the Goodwood Revival

25 years of the Goodwood Road Racing Club

2022 was a magnificent year for Goodwood’s world-leading motorsport and motoring events, as capacity crowds returned for the first time since the pandemic. Back in June, the Festival of Speed witnessed Wayne Rainey riding his 1992 World Championship-winning Yamaha YZR500 for the first time since the accident in 1993 that left him paralysed from the chest down, an outbreak of ‘Mansell Mania’ arrived in West Sussex, and the 23-year outright Hill record was broken by the McMurtry Spéirling driven by Max Chilton. All this alongside global debuts galore from the world’s leading manufacturers, taking advantage of the Festival’s international status and enormous media reach. More recently in September, the Revival honoured Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, hosted the inaugural Revive & Thrive Village, and celebrated 10 years of the children’s pedal car race, the Settrington Cup, in addition to three days of thrilling on-track action.

In 2023, the Festival of Speed will celebrate 30 years as the destination for innovation, technology and future mobility. The ever-popular Electric Avenue presented by bp pulse and Future Lab presented by Randox will remain at the heart of the spectacular event, which will also host legendary motorsport teams, drivers and riders from both past and present.

Join us in September for the 25th edition of the world’s greatest weekend of historic motor racing, as the Goodwood Revival continues to champion the ‘Make Do and Mend’ approach of the post-war era alongside second-hand sustainability. Expect a packed schedule of workshops, presentations and talks in the Revive & Thrive Village, as well as greater use of future-proof sustainable fuels in the cars taking to the track.

Further details of the 2023 motorsport events will be announced in the months ahead.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of Goodwood’s motorsport events, said: ‘Following a spectacular season at Goodwood, we’re delighted to announce the dates of our 2023 motorsport events, as we start preparing for an exhilarating year both on and off the track. 2023 is already set to be very special as we celebrate 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, encompassing 25 years of the Goodwood Road Racing Club, 30 years of the Festival of Speed and 25 years of Revival – it’s certainly going to be an unmissable year.’

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for The Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival will be on sale at goodwood.com on the following dates:

Saturday 29 October – Goodwood Road Racing Club Members

Monday 31 October – Goodwood Road Racing Club Fellowship

Monday 7 November – General Public

As in previous years, children aged 12 and under go free and a Young Person ticket will also be available for those aged between 13 and 21.

Save 10% on tickets in our early bird windows!

New for our 2023 events, customers can save 10% on Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival admission tickets in our early bird windows. Book before 31 March 2023 to save on Festival of Speed tickets and before 30 April 2023 to save on Goodwood Revival tickets. Terms and conditions apply.

Join the Fellowship to receive an additional 10% off on Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival tickets

Members of the public can get early access to tickets and buy from 31 October by joining the Goodwood Road Racing Club. For just £79 a year, the Goodwood Road Racing Club Fellowship provides many prized benefits; Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival ticket priority; access to tickets for the exclusive members-only Members’ Meeting; access to Club-only track events, factory visits, driving tours, regular social events and headline event experiences, and much more. Plus, Fellowship is the only entry route to join the Goodwood Road Racing Club as a full member.

In addition, the Fellowship now includes an exclusive discount of 10% on Festival of Speed and Revival tickets, which customers can take advantage of when tickets go on sale at the end of the month. Check out all the benefits here.

Tickets for the 80th Members’ Members are on sale to Members and Fellows of the GRRC and can be purchased here.

Something special

Goodwood’s unrivalled hospitality packages are available to book for the Festival of Speed and Revival by emailing [email protected] or calling 01243 755054. Whether customers are looking for a great day out with friends, entertaining clients or celebrating something special, Goodwood’s hospitality provides the ultimate setting to enjoy the events.

