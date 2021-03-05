The 27th & 28th March opening round of the REVO ACU British Motocross Championship is unable to take place under the latest UK Government and Devolved Administrations regulations.

RHL Activities are working closely with the Governments Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) and our UK National Governing Body, the ACU in pushing to get the calendar started, ensuring a compliant and safe event for all. The DCMS has announced it is looking to allow around 10 pilot events to run with spectators from April and we are pleased to announce the proposal we have put forward to the Government for an event is now contained within the shortlist for the pilot schemes.

Elite Sport Pathway Secured – working behind the scenes with the DCMS the Auto Cycle Union, the only Government national recognised motorcycle sporting body within the UK, has secured the Championship and its riders under “Elite Sport Pathway” allowing for safe passage and travel of its competitors, getting us one step closer to our calendar start date, which the government are proposing April start dates for Elite Sport

The impact of not only the UK Government guidelines, but also all other countries is having a major effect on not only UK Racing but also the European and Grand Prix dates. The Revo ACU British Motocross Championship and MX Nationals are collaborating to work together in trying to present a non date clash situation and are working closely together in monitoring the Government updated regulations and FIM calendar to be able to release the calendar updates. Organisers are also working behind the scenes working with their regulatory councils and service providers in readiness for the green light of a first viable calendar start date.

Paul Irwin, MX Nationals UK Director

“I am happy to be working with Gareth and his team to finalise our 2021 calendar and avoid any clashes between championships. We will update our riders in the near future with any alterations to the championship schedule if required.”

RHL Proposal update from DCMS

“Government departments are working closely together on a range of options to support safe and commercially viable ways to reopen business and leisure venues and settings. DCMS continues to engage with stakeholders and scientific community to help shape these plans and will provide further details to the chosen pilot events in the coming week.”

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities Ltd

“All parties are working closely with the relevant authorities to get the green light for the start of the 2021 season. I understand the frustrations of riders wanting to get back racing as soon as possible, however we must ensure we comply with the Government regulations to provide safe and secure events for all. Our next review date will be on Thursday 11th March with any announcements being made after this. I would like to once again thank everyone for their patients whilst we all work to get our sport going.”

