GP Team Replica 21: the perfect clothing line to celebrate Ducati’s triumph in the Grand Prix of Misano and the Riviera di Rimini.

The clothing line dedicated to Ducati Lenovo Team fans consists of a sweatshirt, polo shirt, t-shirt and cap, and allows them to wear the colours of Ducati heroes.

With the 2021 MotoGP World Championship season in full swing, and the Ducati Lenovo Team just back from two extraordinary consecutive victories obtained by Francesco Bagnaia on the Aragón and Misano circuits, Ducati presents the GP Team Replica 21 clothing line: a collection of lifestyle garments designed for the fans who want to wear the colours of their heroes and the team during races or in their daily life.

The GP Team Replica 21 line consists of a coordinated sweatshirt, polo shirt, t-shirt and cap, which faithfully reproduce, in colours and style, the clothing worn by the members of the Ducati Lenovo Team in the paddocks of the MotoGP World Championship circuits.

This collection is made even more exclusive by the presence of a series of products customized with the symbols of the two official team riders: Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller . The patches and prints with Bagnaia #63, Miller #43 and the riders’ logos are integrated on the t-shirts and sweatshirts proposed in the classic Ducati Corse shades and made from high quality materials.

More information on the GP Team Replica 21 clothing line is available in the dedicated section of the Ducati.com website. The products can be purchased on the Online Shop or in dealerships in the Ducati network.

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here