Grab The Holeshot: Dunlop Launches Geomax Mx14

Dunlop’s new Geomax MX14 motocross tyre, which was developed in collaboration with top riders in the FIM Motocross World Championship, is now available for all motocross riders.

As the successor to the Geomax MX12, the tyre is tailored to the softest sand and mud surfaces in motocross, giving riders optimum grip by using a new pattern with reduced scoop block spacing and 18% taller tread blocks. An improved rubber compound contributes to increased tyre strength and reduced flex. These innovations combine to give superior traction for holeshot performance, on straights and corner exits.

Geomax MX14 was developed with top riders racing in MXGP last year, and its performance was cemented with a victory for Kawasaki factory rider Romain Febvre last year in Lommel. It also allowed Dunlop riders to grab the holeshot in three out of five sand races last season. The tyre was developed in the championship and is now available as an off-the-shelf product that suits every style of riding, so amateur motocross riders can get the same level of traction, braking performance and slide control as top riders in MXGP.

Dunlop has engineered a scoop-like tread with a bespoke compound to optimise clearing sand and dirt and produce traction. The tyre’s architecture allows the rider to experience optimal grip when accelerating, braking and cornering through increased surface penetration and the amount of terrain being scooped.

In addition, the tread features flexible fin technology that maximises the tyre’s contact patch when under load, giving the rider enhanced control and predictability.

Luca Davide Andreoni, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: “We wanted to design a tyre that was a step forward in every aspect not only compared to its predecessor, but also against its competitors, as proven in MXGP. With Geomax MX14, riders of all abilities and styles will feel improvements on sand and mud tracks.

“Acceleration and braking traction have been improved, as well as the level of precision the tyre offers when sliding. Each of these improvements added together lead to a revolution in tyre capability. Unique to our motocross customers, we are proud to offer this tyre, which is used in the pinnacle of motorsport, to any rider to experience as an off-the-shelf product.”

(Photo credit: MXGP)

