Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley cancelled

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley. Previously postponed, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting calendar changes now sadly oblige the cancellation of the event.

The spectacular Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello never fails to deliver some incredible races, and always in front of one of the most passionate and vibrant crowds of the season. The track hosted its first MotoGP™ event in 1976 and became a permanent fixture on the calendar in 1991, making 2020 the first time in nearly 30 years that the Tuscan track will not host a Grand Prix.

Paolo Poli, CEO of Mugello Circuit: “Despite the communal effort made to find a practical solution, the impossibility of staging an event that is open to spectators, as well as the difficulties that have arisen from this exceptional situation, have not allowed us to find a new date for the Italian Grand Prix.

“I would like to thank all of our fans who have supported and encouraged us during these months, and invite them back to Mugello in 2021 for what will be, as always, one of the most iconic events of the season.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of Mugello. Sadly, we were not able to find a solution to the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar to enable us to visit the venue this season. It is a great loss as Mugello is one of the most beautiful circuits in the world and one we are very proud to call the home of the Italian Grand Prix.

“On behalf of Dorna, I would like to thank the fans for the understanding and patience they have shown as we wait for the situation to improve. We very much look forward to returning to Mugello next season for another stunning weekend of racing.”