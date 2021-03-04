Granado And Aegerter End Jerez Test Split By Just 0.030

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup test comes to a close in Jerez with the timesheets tight as ever.

The first Official FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup test of the 2021 season has come to an end and it’s the two that have been top of the timesheets throughout who end the three days clear of the chasing pack. Eric Granado’s (One Energy Racing) 1:47.553 was enough to see off Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) by just 0.030s, with 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Team Gresini MotoE) third fastest, 0.647s adrift.

Thankfully the weather stayed dry at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto to allow the teams and riders to enjoy three full days of valuable dry track time, as riders either got reacquainted or first acquainted with their stunning Energica Ego Corsas. No one could get within relative touching distance of the leading duo, but one rookie was a stand-out performer across the three days: Openbank Aspar Team’s Fermin Aldeguer.

The soon to be 16-year-old was P4 on the combined timesheets, just 0.043s shy of 2019 Cup winner Ferrari despite it being Aldeguer’s first test aboard the Energica Ego Corsa. It’s sensational stuff from the rookie, who has turned more than a few heads. Reigning Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) sits just behind his compatriot in P5 overall, ready to mount a defence of his title.

In total, eight riders were split by a second. Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE) and Xavier Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) will take plenty of positives away from the maiden test of the season after pocketing P6 and P7 overall respectively, with eighth place Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) exactly a second off Granado’s pace. The German crashed on Day 3, but was perfectly ok. Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) was the second fastest rookie, the Spaniard also showing impressive adaptation to MotoE™ to sit just 0.018s behind Tulovic. Italian Andrea Mantovani (Team Gresini MotoE) – another rookie – rounded out the top 10 on the combined timesheets.

17 of the 18 strong field were able to get three solid days under their belts, with the only rider missing the injured Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse). On Day 3 the field also took to the grid for a start simulation, but race simulation will have to wait for the second test. With a few early teething issues earlier in the day and the wind and weather not on their side, that will await the grid on their second visit to Jerez on the 12th of April.

