Granado Hits Back On Day 2

FIM Enel MotoE ™ World Cup testing continues in Jerez as Granado turns the tables on Aegerter.

Day 1 of the first FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup test of 2021 saw Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) start the year on top, but closest challenger Eric Granado (One Energy Racing) hit back to take over on Day 2 with an impressive 1.48.143 in the final session. That put the Brazilian in a few tenths of clear air at the head of the field, with Aegerter next up in second despite some technical trouble in the second session of the day. Wednesday saw another incredible performance from rookie Fermin Aldeguer (Openbank Aspar Team) too as the young Spaniard completed the top three, only trailing Aegerter by a tenth and a bit.

Fourth place went the way of Maria Herrera (Openbank Aspar Team) despite a crash as she moved up from just inside the top ten on Day 1 to an impressive place within the top five. Completing that top five was 2020 Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40), the Spaniard getting the upper hand against two riders who’d been close to him on Day 1 too: 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Team Gresini MotoE) and Tech 3 E-Racing’s Lukas Tulovic. On Wednesday the duo were sixth and seventh respectively, still locked in a battle of hundredths on the timesheets.

Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE) was the second best rookie of the day as he took eighth, only a tenth off Tulovic and clearly starting to settle in as he goes from WorldSSP to MotoE™ machinery. Xavier Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) and rookie Corentin Perolari (Tech 3 E-Racing) completed the top ten. Many of the rookies made good progress on Wednesday as they gain track time, and there was another key focus too: chargers.

For the first time, riders had the possibility to use pitlane chargers during the session, testing equipment intended to be used on the grid to re-charge before the lights go out, replacing the energy used making their way out of pitlane. This will get another chance to be put to the test on Thursday, with the now-customary race simulation set to take place in the afternoon on the final day of the test – including the full grid procedure.

Stay tuned for more updates from the final day of the first test of the year across social media and on motogp.com on Thursday!

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here