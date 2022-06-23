Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports are obliged to announce changes to the Friday schedule at the Grand Prix of Japan.

Due to the logistical challenges posed by the Grand Prix being staged back-to-back with the Grand Prix of Aragon, as well as potential delays caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its effect on airspace, it has been decided to not run practice sessions for the Grand Prix classes – MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ – on Friday morning.

Instead, Moto3™ FP1 will begin at 13:15 local time, Moto2™ at 14:10 and MotoGP™ at 15:05. This single MotoGP™ FP1 session that will now take place on Friday afternoon has been extended from 45 to 75 minutes. The time extension is for the premier class only.

The combined results for entry into Q1 and Q2 will be taken from FP1 and FP2 for all Grand Prix classes.

Fan activities will be planned with Grand Prix riders on Friday morning, giving fans at the track a chance to interact with their heroes as MotoGP™ returns to Japan for the first time since 2019.

There will also be track action at the Mobility Resort Motegi from 9:00 local time on Friday as the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup gets the race weekend underway with FP1, FP2 and qualifying for their third round of 2022.

After three years away, the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship looks forward to returning to race in Japan; on home turf for several MotoGP™ factories and in front of one of the most passionate, dedicated crowds on our calendar.

