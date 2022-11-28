Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Just under 90,000 motorcycle enthusiasts made their way to Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance across the course of the nine day show, to enjoy the annual spectacle of all things two-wheeled.

The halls were brimming with over 50 world-leading manufacturers showcasing their brand-new 2023 models and line-ups, retailers offering showgoers a bargain, riders and celebrities from the motorcycling world and live entertainment throughout.

The Bennetts British Superbike day welcomed all nine current champions from the associated series – including newly crowned BSB Champion, Bradley Ray. Throughout the course of the show, visitors had the chance to meet a variety of riding royalty including Carl Fogarty MBE, John McGuinness MBE, Maria Costello MBE, Moto 2’s Jake Dixon, TV personality Henry Cole and Dougie Lampkin MBE.

Whether fans of petrol or electric powered machines, visitors of all ages could get on two wheels. With over 650 visitors taking their first ride, over 500 taking part in a group test ride and over 1,000 trying out electric bikes for size.

Finlay McAllan Managing Director of Motorcycle Live said: “It was an absolute pleasure to see the halls packed with visitors taking the opportunity to jump on two wheels. I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone involved – and to all the visitors who chose to join us. Here’s to next year!”

Chris Ratcliffe, Founder of Langen Motorcycles, adds: “For us everything revolves around our attendance at Motorcycle Live – it’s the first event in our diary when we plan the year ahead. This year, we chose it as a base to unveil our first production bikes. We’ve easily been more than twice as busy as we were on the stand last year and have nearly sold out of the limited run of 100 bikes that we have available! On a personal note, I’ve been coming to this event since I was four years old so it’s brilliant to use it as such an important platform for the brand.”

Motorcycle Live 2023 will take place at The NEC, Birmingham from 18th – 26th November 2023 – Save the Date!

For more Motorcycle Live News check out our Shows dedicated page Motorcycle Live News

or head to the official Motorcycle Live website Motorcycle Live

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security