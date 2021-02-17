It was presented today – for the first time streamed live – the new Gresini Racing projects for Moto2 and Moto3. A surely unusual one, as it was missing its key piece: Fausto Gresini, who is still tackling a long recovery in hospital (started at the end of 2020) due to Covid-19.

While his presence was surely missed, this did not stop Team Gresini from continuing preparations for the Team Principal’s two most-dear projects. Two very different projects, but with a common denominator in the Italian-Indonesian flag for both classes – thanks to the partnerships with MP1 and Federal Oil.

The newly born Indonesian Racing Team Gresini Moto3 surely took over the scene with a radical change both in colours and graphics. A new red-and-black colour combination that will surely stand out on the quarter-litre class grid and two fast and experienced riders, ready to get in the mix at the sharp end of the field – of one of the most competitive classes on two-wheels.

Both Jeremy Alcoba and Gabriel Rodrigo have been training over the winter: the 2020 Rookie of the Year, who claimed his maiden world championship podium last year, is eager to consolidate his performance and growth while gravitating around the top-three, while the Argentine will try to turn his fortunes around – with the Moto3 that has to be a realistic goal for him.

JEREMY ALCOBA #52

“My first wish is for the boss to recover fully, while about the season the hope is that Covid will let us race and the calendar will stay as it is: I really look forward to discovering new circuits. The goal will be to improve our Saturday performance since we struggled in 2020, while race-wise I aim at being constantly in the top-five, maybe with a few wins on the way. We still suffer in terms of aerodynamics and weight, but we’re ready to work and battle for top positions. About the bike what can I say, the colour change left me speechless… I was really fond of the ‘classic’ colours, but I must say that the new look of the Honda is very captivating.”

GABRIEL RODRIGO #2

“After such an intense 2020, with so many problems, I needed to leave all of this behind. I’ve done a full reset, especially on the mental side of things, and now I’m eager to start again: the goal is to fight for the title and be a true contender. We will work hard in the preseason tests to be ready. The reset was not only mental, but also graphic as everything is new, from the colours to my number. The most important thing will be to have Fausto on our side as soon as possible – we need him.”

Indonesian Racing press release

A new journey is about to begin also in the Moto2 class, with a whole new Team Federal Oil Gresini. Plenty of work will be carried out during the preseason by both riders but also by the partly-new staff, with two new crew chiefs (Donatello Giovanotti for Bulega and Marco Urani for Di Giannantonio).

For Nicolò Bulega, 2021 will be a crucial year in Moto2 as the Italian rider is looking for a consistency in terms of performance which he was unable to find last season. With injuries now a distant memory, he will try to make the most of the experienced gathered aboard the Kalex machine.

This is a welcome return home for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who made his Moto3 World Championship debut and tasted victory with the team. In 2020 he managed to improve his performance throughout the season and to step onto the podium. He cannot wait to get his season started under Gresini’s Moto2 banner, with only one goal: the world championship title.

He will still have to wait a few more days for the first test, scheduled at Valencia on February 24-25.

NICOLÓ BULEGA #11

“It was a rather unique presentation and we still have to get used to this new status quo… We’re charged up mentally and we worked well during the winter as a new team: the goal will be to be consistent, something we lacked quite a bit in 2020, and I’m confident we will be able to have fun and do well. I am training well and still recovering from the shoulder injury, but we’re following the plan and I’m very happy with the progress made. A thought also goes to Fausto, I don’t know how he felt and how he is feeling, but surely is not easy. The only thing I can do from my side is to send him the most positive energy.”

FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #21

“Obviously I cannot wait to try the Kalex, as I had to miss the last test of 2020 due to a small injury. Winter went well because my knee is fully healed, and I feel almost 100% fit. I need to step up my game compared to last year, which means being a protagonist in every event and try to get on the podium and win races. The boys in the team are working hard and I’m really charged up. I still don’t have a name for my new bike, but I will let you know… I must try it first. We need to do our best for ourselves and Fausto: he won’t give up, and he’ll be back stronger than ever.”

