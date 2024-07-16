Grover Aims for Turnaround at Brands Hatch After Challenging Snetterton

As the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship heads to Brands Hatch, Clayton Grover is looking to put a difficult Snetterton round behind him and make significant strides forward.

Riding for Grover Stunts & Exclusive Fishing, Grover faced a series of setbacks at Snetterton. In Friday’s combined practice, he managed to finish 32nd overall. Qualifying saw further challenges, with Grover ending up 33rd on the grid with a time in wet conditions.

The race itself proved to be a test of resilience. Starting from the back of the grid, Grover fought his way through to finish 29th, just 38.858 seconds behind the race winner. His best lap of 1:56.944 showed glimpses of the pace he’s capable of achieving.

Reflecting on the Snetterton weekend and recent challenges, Grover said, “It’s been a tough run to be honest, lots of crashes which is not like me at all, problems with the bike and recovery. While I hate to use anything but myself as an excuse, we’ve not had it easy.”

He elaborated on the specific issues faced during the race: “We had the back brake stuck on the whole time, destroying corner entry and straight-line speed. It meant a good fight but for the wrong positions.”

However, Grover and his team have been working hard to address these issues. “Since then, we’ve had a trackday to sort the braking and suspension out,” he explained. “There’s a little more to find in qualifying to get onto the group we want, which I think we have.”

Looking ahead to Brands Hatch, Grover is optimistic about his prospects. “We’ve got lots of seat time coming up and hopefully progress,” he stated. “We will qualify higher, finish higher, and close the percentage gap on the front guys.”

The Yamaha rider is also keen to acknowledge the support he’s received and is open to further assistance as the season progresses. “Thank you to all that have helped out so far,” Grover said. “With a busy few months coming up, we welcome any and all help.”

With renewed determination and the technical issues resolved, all eyes will be on Grover at Brands Hatch to see if he can deliver on his promise of improved qualifying and race performances. The iconic Kent circuit could well be the turning point in what has been a challenging season so far for the Grover Stunts & Exclusive Fishing team.