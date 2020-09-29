GS Yuasa, the world’s leading battery manufacturer, have launched a new state-of-the-art multi-functional battery and electrical system analyser. Developed by GS Yuasa engineers, the GYT250 will revolutionise battery and electrical system tests for automotive, commercial vehicle, leisure and motorcycle types.

The new GYT250 analyser will allow users to test both conventional & next-generation (EFB & AGM Start-Stop) 12V vehicle batteries up to 2000A. The tester is also capable of standard and smart alternator, starter & earth tests (12V & 24V) to give a comprehensive overview of a vehicles’ starter & charging system health. The GYT250 has three primary battery test types; warranty, health check and stock check.

Managing vehicle battery warranty claims can be complex, so the GYT250 accurately determines if a GS Yuasa product should be replaced under warranty. Health check reports on the state of health, voltage & CCA performance of batteries that have been used on a vehicle. The stock check feature is perfect for battery stock management testing of new batteries that are in storage prior to being installed in a vehicle.

James Douglas, Marketing and Product Manager at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have launched our brand new multi-functional battery and electrical system tester. The GYT250 features industry leading technology, suitable for use on all types of batteries including next generation AGM & EFB.

“Our engineers have developed this tester to be the most accurate and easy to use on the market by using the very best state-of-the-art technology. Equipped with a colour screen and integrated printer, along with customisable tests to make battery testing quick and easy, our new GS Yuasa analyser will modernise battery and starter health testing across the industry.”

A full colour, back-lit display screen provides a clear, easy to use battery testing experience. The heavy-duty housing material and large navigation buttons make it ideal for the use of mechanics in a busy work environment.

The GYT250 comes supplied with a robust carry case, a quick start guide, thermal printer paper, 4GB micro SD card with adaptor and USB SD card reader for easy transportation and immediate use.

As market leader in the UK for automotive, industrial and motorcycle batteries, GS Yuasa is excited to have launched this innovative new product to the market.

For more information on GS Yuasa products visit www.yuasa.com

