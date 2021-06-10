Suzuki’s GSX-R1000R superbike and GSX-S750 naked are both now available on a lower rate of finance, with 3% APR representative on offer over three years, across both PCP and hire purchase agreements.

The GSX-R1000R – including the limited edition anniversary model – can be ridden away for £188.15 per month on a three year PCP deal with a £2,000 deposit or trade-in. Over the same period with the same deposit, the GSX-S750 can be had for a mere £64.34 per month, a little over £2 per day.

With a 200PS motor inheriting the same variable valve timing system as the MotoGP world championship-winning GSX-RR racer, a comprehensive suite of performance enhancing electronics – including a quickshifter and autoblipper, launch control, lean angle-sensitive traction control and ABS – the GSX-R1000R won the 2019 National Superstock 1000 championship and has won races in domestic superbike championships the world over.

The GSX-S750 uses a 749cc inline-four cylinder that started life in the iconic GSX-R750 and delivers a smooth, linear power delivery, and gets traction control, low RPM assist, and Suzuki easy start, all wrapped in an agile chassis and sharp, streetfighter styling.

Find out more about Suzuki’s offer, here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

