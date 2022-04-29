Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki has added a spring sweetener to its current Buying Power campaign, with the special edition GSX-R1000R Phantom and the GSX-S1000 both now available on the 2.9% low-rate finance offer, which is available over three years with no deposit required and on both PCP or Hire Purchase agreements.

The GSX-R and GSX-S offer runs until the end of May 2022, and is in addition to the existing campaign running until the end of June, which includes the third generation Hayabusa, the SV650 and SV650X café racer, the V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT, plus the V-Strom 1050XT and V-Strom 1050XT Tour, which adds three-piece aluminium luggage to the V-Strom 1050XT’s already comprehensive standard specification.

As part of the offer, the GSX-R1000R Phantom, with it’s 202PS motor packing the same variable valve timing technology as the GSX-RR MotoGP machine and a comprehensive suite of electronics that includes lean-angle sensitive traction control and ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter, and launch control, can be ridden for £110.70 per month, with a £4,500 deposit or trade-in over a three-year PCP deal.

Alternatively, the GSX-S1000 – with its sharper new look, stronger and broader spread of power and torque, plus quickshifter and auto-blipper, selectable engine maps, and traction control – can be had for £76.84 per month with just a £3,000 deposit.

For more information on Suzuki’s Buying Power campaign, click here.

Learn more about the GSX-R1000R Phantom, here, and the GSX-S1000, here.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security